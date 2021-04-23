L-R women’s lacrosse eliminated by UVa Wise

WISE, Va. — Just six days after suffering a nine-goal loss at UVa Wise, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s lacrosse team was defeated by those same Cavaliers in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament on the road Tuesday. The fifth-seeded Bears led by three goals with 5:30 remaining, but fourth-seeded UVa Wise scored the final four goals of the contest to earn a 12-11 overtime victory.

Suzy Smith finished with seven goals for L-R (5-7), giving her 35 goals in 10 games this season. Cathleen Gaffney added three goals, while Jolan Morey scored one.

The Bears’ Isabelle Dunnam registered nine ground balls, with Michelle Tang tallying six draw controls. The contest marked the first overtime game for L-R since April 22, 2017, against Catawba.

UVA Wise (8-5) will face top-seeded Queens in the SAC tournament semifinals today at 4:30 p.m.

Bears’ Horton earns

SAC weekly honorsROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir- Rhyne’s Ellis Horton was named the South Atlantic Conference’s AstroTurf Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week for meets contested last week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

A sophomore thrower from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Horton competed in the Southside Power and Fitness Invitational this past weekend in Hickory. He finished third in the hammer throw with a toss of 47.03 meters and placed first in the discus with a mark of 45.01 meters.