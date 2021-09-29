L-R women’s golf ties for 7th

MCCORMICK, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s golf team tied for seventh during the two-day Savannah Lakes Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. The event was held at South Carolina’s Monticello Golf Course.

Nineteen teams qualified for team scores during the Savannah Lakes Invitational, with Limestone finishing first with a total score of 572. Columbus State and Carson-Newman came in second and third, respectively, with scores of 586 and 593, while L-R and West Georgia tied for seventh after both teams finished with a score of 606.

Individually, the Bears were led by Beatriz Espelosin’s 3-over-par 147 (77, 70), which was good enough to tie for eighth out of 102 competitors. In addition, L-R’s Megan Robb (78, 75) and Marta Cervero (81, 72) each totaled 153 strokes to tie for 35th.

Also competing for L-R was Katie Sibley with a two-day score of 155 (74, 81) to tie for 46th. Patricia Asensio added a 160 (80, 80) to tie for 68th.

Four other South Atlantic Conference teams competed in the Savannah Lakes Invitational as well, paced by event champion Limestone and third-place Carson-Newman. L-R was next in a tie for seventh, followed by Lincoln Memorial in 10th and Newberry in a tie for 12th.

L-R returns to action next Monday and Tuesday at the Patsy Rendlemen Invitational. The event will be hosted by Catawba and will take place at the Country Club of Salisbury.