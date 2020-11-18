 Skip to main content
L-R women postpone season's first 3 games
L-R women postpone season's first 3 games

Lenoir-Rhyne has announced scheduling revisions for the first three women's basketball games of the season. The changes affect the home opener against Queens on Saturday, the game at Limestone next Tuesday and the game at Newberry on Nov. 28.

The schedule changes were necessary to meet the minimum NCAA and South Atlantic Conference COVID-19 testing and quarantining standards as outlined in the SAC Return to Play Protocol for Basketball.

The women will now open the season on Dec. 5 when they travel to Anderson at 2 p.m. The home opener will be Dec. 9 against Catawba at Shuford Gymnasium.

The men open the 2020-21 campaign next Tuesday at Limestone.

