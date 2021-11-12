L-R women hope to be 'dynamic' this winter

Grahm Smith was hired as the 13th head coach of Lenoir-Rhyne’s women’s basketball team in April 2020, and his first season at the helm was quite different from a normal campaign. A youthful Bears roster finished 6-14 while also facing off-court challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year was a challenge, kind of with the unknowns and not really knowing what the next day would look like, much less the next week,” said Smith during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Nov. 4. “But this year has been great so far, obviously just to have the assurance that we’re gonna be practicing each and every day with minimal if any interruptions. And to … get a full preseason in and begin practice, it’s been great and we’re looking forward to continuing to move forward.”

A lot of new faces will suit up for the Bears during the 2021-22 season. Eleven of the 18 players on L-R’s roster are newcomers, including junior forward Brandi Hudson and sophomore guard Megan Landsiedel.

Hudson transferred from Kankakee Community College in Illinois, while Landsiedel is a Division I transfer who previously played at Western Kentucky. Both are expected to receive significant playing time this winter.