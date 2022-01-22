L-R women fall in OT despite Hudson’s career-high 35

Lenoir-Rhyne junior forward Brandi Hudson scored a career-high 35 points during Saturday afternoon’s game against visiting Coker, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Bears to a victory over their South Atlantic Conference foes. Despite overcoming a double-digit deficit to force overtime, L-R fell to the Cobras by a 73-72 final at Shuford Gymnasium for its fourth consecutive loss.
Coker snapped a six-game losing streak in the win, which helped the Cobras move to 4-10 overall and 3-9 in SAC play. The Bears are also 4-10 and 3-9 on the season, with their last win coming in a 73-61 home triumph over Newberry on Dec. 20.
In addition to Hudson’s 35-point performance, which included a 16-for-20 effort at the free-throw line, the Bears also received 12 points from Emily Harman, eight from Maddie Dillinger and seven from Hannah Stull, the latter of whom played at Newton-Conover High and is currently a graduate student at L-R after beginning her college career at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina. Hudson and Harman each pulled down six rebounds, with Harman also dishing out five assists.
Coker was led by 18 points and four assists from Abigail Keesling, 17 points and four assists from Ashauntee Nelson and 15 points from Dasia Lambert. The Cobras also got eight points from Raya Coley to go with seven points and five rebounds from Saquita Joyner.
“Brandi’s capable of playing that way basically every single night,” L-R coach Grahm Smith said of the game’s leading scorer. “She’s a strong, hard-nosed, tough player. She plays great on both sides of the ball and offensively she had it rolling tonight, so we continued to feed her.
“She was aggressive, putting the ball in the hole, drawing fouls,” he added of Hudson’s performance. “And when you’ve got a hot hand you’ve got to try to ride it as much as you can, and that’s what we tried to do.”
L-R made 7 of 8 field goals in the opening quarter to build an 18-13 lead, with Megan Landsiedel and Stull hitting 3-pointers in the early going. Five different players scored for the Bears in the initial period, led by Hudson’s six-point output, as the hosts carried a five-point cushion into the second quarter.
Speaking of Hudson, her layup to begin the second frame gave L-R a 20-13 advantage before Coker started to find its way on the offensive end. Following a free throw by Nelson and a jumper by the Bears’ Dillinger, Coker’s Mariah Mitchem and Nelson knocked down back-to-back 3s before Coley nailed two foul shots to tie things at 22-all.
By the time halftime arrived, Coker held a 32-30 lead. Harman’s driving layup in the final minute made it a one-score game at the break, but for the ninth time this season, the Bears found themselves trailing at the half.
In the third quarter, the Cobras’ lead reached as many as 15 points at 49-34 following a 3 from Keesling midway through. But L-R battled back to make it a single-digit contest, 52-43, entering the fourth period.
With 2:45 remaining in the contest, the Cobras’ edge appeared to be insurmountable, as Coker enjoyed a 63-52 advantage. However, the Bears closed regulation on an 11-0 run to send the game to overtime. Hudson scored all 11 of those points on two layups and seven straight free throws — the Chicago native was 10 for 11 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
The Bears kept their foot on the gas in the extra session, scoring the first seven points on a three-point play and two free throws from Hudson to go with a driving layup from Harman. Nevertheless, Coker responded with a 9-0 spurt of its own to regain the lead before a pair of Hanna McClung free throws knotted the score at 72 apiece with 22.4 seconds remaining. Following a foul shot from Keesling with 4.6 seconds to play, Hudson found McClung for a running 3-point try, but her deep attempt came up short as time expired.
“I don’t think we came out strong in the first quarter, I think Coker was slow getting off the bus from their travel and we kind of coasted in the first quarter and got a nice lead,” said Smith. “We were up 18-13, but we weren’t really playing as hard as we possibly could, we weren’t really playing with urgency. And then in the second and third quarters they woke up and they were playing harder than we were, we weren’t playing as hard as we possibly could, we weren’t playing with urgency and they did.
“It wasn’t until about the five-minute mark of the third quarter when we finally decided to leave it on the floor and play hard the rest of the game, but at that point in time they were already in the groove and we were in a dogfight, and you can’t do that,” he continued. “You’ve got to come out ready to play the entire game, you can’t just pick and choose when you want to turn it on. We’ve got to turn it on from the jump and keep it on until the buzzer sounds.”
Coker will look for its second straight victory on Monday at Newberry in a contest that is set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. L-R will be in action at the same time when it begins a four-game road swing with a trip to Lincoln Memorial.
“A lot of time spent together which will be great on the road, and all four winnable games, games that we know we can go into and compete and if things go our way, opportunities to get some wins on the road,” said Smith. “... We’ve got to come out with even more urgency and energy and be locked in and focused to start the game, and then keep that going all the way through, because if we put together a full 40 minutes we’ll be in great shape. Right now we’re just not doing that.”
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.