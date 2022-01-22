L-R women fall in OT despite Hudson’s career-high 35

“It wasn’t until about the five-minute mark of the third quarter when we finally decided to leave it on the floor and play hard the rest of the game, but at that point in time they were already in the groove and we were in a dogfight, and you can’t do that,” he continued. “You’ve got to come out ready to play the entire game, you can’t just pick and choose when you want to turn it on. We’ve got to turn it on from the jump and keep it on until the buzzer sounds.”

Coker will look for its second straight victory on Monday at Newberry in a contest that is set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. L-R will be in action at the same time when it begins a four-game road swing with a trip to Lincoln Memorial.

“A lot of time spent together which will be great on the road, and all four winnable games, games that we know we can go into and compete and if things go our way, opportunities to get some wins on the road,” said Smith. “... We’ve got to come out with even more urgency and energy and be locked in and focused to start the game, and then keep that going all the way through, because if we put together a full 40 minutes we’ll be in great shape. Right now we’re just not doing that.”

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

