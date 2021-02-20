 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
L-R women fall despite 18 points from Weigt
0 comments

L-R women fall despite 18 points from Weigt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kennedy Weigt

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kennedy Weigt (10) scoops up a shot past UVa Wise’s Hanna Oliver (3) in a file photo from Wednesday night’s game in Hickory. Weigt led all scorers with 18 points in the Bears' 63-57 road loss to Coker on Thursday in Hartsville, South Carolina.

 Ernie Masche/Record File Photo

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team lost for the second straight night on the road Thursday, falling by a 63-57 final against Coker. The Bears’ Kennedy Weigt led all scorers with 18 points including a pair of 3-pointers, giving the program’s all-time leader in 3-point makes a total of 194 triples in her career.

L-R (4-13, 4-12 South Atlantic Conference) put two other players in double figures as well, with Freedom High alumna Blaikely Crooks notching 11 points and five rebounds and Emily Harman adding 10 points and eight boards. Nakia Hooks chipped in eight points and 12 rebounds for the Bears, who have lost their past three games and six of their last seven.

The Cobras (7-10, 7-9) received 15 points from Raya Coley, who also pulled down six rebounds. Ahlea Myers added 11 points, while Valicia Demeritte had 10 points and nine boards to go with eight points apiece from Hope Richardson and Je'Nya Wilder.

L-R had won seven consecutive matchups with Coker, but was outshot 45.3% (24 of 53) to 31.7% (20 of 63) from the field and 33.3% (6 of 18) to 28.6% (4 of 14) from 3-point range during Thursday’s contest. The Bears held a 39-37 rebounding advantage and a 20-10 edge in second-chance points, and they also turned the ball over 13 times as compared to 18 turnovers for the hosts.

The Bears host Newberry in their home finale on Monday at 5:30 p.m., while Coker entertains Tusculum today at 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

L-R announces updated fan policy
College

L-R announces updated fan policy

  • Updated

In accordance with current local, state and federal health guidelines, Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics has announced its attendance policy for upcoming…

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment
College

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment

John Chaney and John Calipari were in each other’s face and at each other’s throat, and four years before the unforgettable press conference that remains the flashpoint in their relationship and rivalry, it was on George Watts to keep the two men from tearing each other to pieces. This wasn’t February 1994. This wasn’t Chaney storming into a room at the Mullins Center and screaming, “I’ll kill ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert