L-R women fall despite 18 points from Weigt

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team lost for the second straight night on the road Thursday, falling by a 63-57 final against Coker. The Bears’ Kennedy Weigt led all scorers with 18 points including a pair of 3-pointers, giving the program’s all-time leader in 3-point makes a total of 194 triples in her career.

L-R (4-13, 4-12 South Atlantic Conference) put two other players in double figures as well, with Freedom High alumna Blaikely Crooks notching 11 points and five rebounds and Emily Harman adding 10 points and eight boards. Nakia Hooks chipped in eight points and 12 rebounds for the Bears, who have lost their past three games and six of their last seven.

The Cobras (7-10, 7-9) received 15 points from Raya Coley, who also pulled down six rebounds. Ahlea Myers added 11 points, while Valicia Demeritte had 10 points and nine boards to go with eight points apiece from Hope Richardson and Je'Nya Wilder.

L-R had won seven consecutive matchups with Coker, but was outshot 45.3% (24 of 53) to 31.7% (20 of 63) from the field and 33.3% (6 of 18) to 28.6% (4 of 14) from 3-point range during Thursday’s contest. The Bears held a 39-37 rebounding advantage and a 20-10 edge in second-chance points, and they also turned the ball over 13 times as compared to 18 turnovers for the hosts.

The Bears host Newberry in their home finale on Monday at 5:30 p.m., while Coker entertains Tusculum today at 2 p.m.