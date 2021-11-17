L-R volleyball tops Eagles in SAC quarterfinals

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Colette Romp had a career night on her 21st birthday as the Bears’ volleyball team earned a four-set victory over Carson-Newman in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament on Tuesday in Hickory. The junior right side hitter finished with a career-high 19 kills while also registering three blocks as L-R overcame a 25-17 loss in the opening set with wins of 28-26, 25-22 and 25-14 over the next three sets.

Taylor Prall added 17 kills, two blocks, one ace and nine digs for the fourth-seeded Bears (20-7), who wrapped up the program’s first perfect season at home, moving to 10-0 at Shuford Gymnasium this fall. On the other side, fifth-seeded Carson-Newman fell to 18-14 overall and 8-6 on the road.

Other players with double-digit kills for L-R included Emma Clark with 12 and Alannah Thomas with 10. Clark also supplied a match-high seven blocks, while Thomas had two blocks and five digs.

Rachel Bewick chipped in one ace and a match-high 20 digs for the Bears, who also received three blocks, 16 digs and a career-best 55 assists from Mackenzie Hulsey and 11 digs from Ashley Hawkins. As for the Eagles, they got 21 kills from Erin Edwards, 16 from Julia Wheeler and 10 from Taylor Keeran.