L-R volleyball tops Coker in 4 sets

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team ran its winning streak to four on Thursday night at home. The Bears defeated visiting Coker 25-14 in the first set and 25-16 in the second before falling 26-24 in the third set and bouncing back with a 25-19 victory in the fourth set to move to 2-0 in Hickory this fall.

L-R also improved to 2-0 in South Atlantic Conference play and 4-2 overall, while the Cobras dropped to 0-2 in league matches and 1-6 overall. The contest was played inside the Bears’ newly renovated Shuford Gymnasium.

Coker lost to the Bears for a sixth straight time, and the win means L-R is now 2-0 in SAC play for the first time since 2017. Taylor Prall had 15 kills to pace the Bears’ offensive attack, while Alannah Thomas, Colette Romp and Emma Clark each had nine kills.

Prall also registered a team-high three aces for the Bears, with Ashley Hawkins and MacKenzie Hulsey adding one apiece. Hulsey tallied her third straight double-double with 14 digs and 39 assists, and Prall also had a double-double as she recorded 16 digs in addition to her strong play at the net.