L-R volleyball tops Coker in 3 sets

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team moved into a tie with Tusculum for the top spot in the South Atlantic Conference with a straight-set victory over Coker on the road Friday. The win was the Bears’ seventh in a row and their fourth consecutive sweep, with L-R earning set victories of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-16.

L-R improved to 18-5 overall and 13-2 in the SAC, receiving kills from 12 different players led by 12 from Taylor Prall. Braelyn Faust and Emma Clark each had seven kills, while Ashley Hawkins recorded six.

Hawkins also had two of the Bears’ five aces in the match, with Prall and Clark each tallying two blocks. Rachel Bewick led L-R with 18 digs and Anna Jordan and Hawkins added 14 and 13, respectively, while Mackenzie Hulsey registered 18 assists to go with 15 assists from Rachel Wildermuth.

Seventeen players saw action for L-R, which handed the Cobras (3-20, 1-14 SAC) their fourth straight loss. The Bears are 20-3 all-time against Coker and have won seven meetings in a row.

L-R traveled to Wingate on Saturday before visiting Mars Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Coker hosted Mars Hill on Saturday before visiting Catawba on Wednesday at 7 p.m.