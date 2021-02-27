L-R volleyball sweeps Tusculum in Hudson’s debut

Playing its first match in 464 days, the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team defeated Tusculum in straight sets at home Thursday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-19. The match was the first with Shannon Hudson at the helm, as the longtime Catawba Valley Community College head coach finally got to make her coaching debut for the Bears.

L-R (1-0, 1-0 South Atlantic Conference) was led by a double-double of 13 kills and 12 digs from Taylor Prall, with Ashley Hawkins and Colette Romp adding seven apiece. For Hawkins, it was her first career start at outside hitter after serving as a libero during her first two seasons.

Helen Hamilton had 19 assists and a pair of kills for the Bears, who also received 13 digs from both Rachel Bewick and Anna Jordan. Braelyn Faust added four blocks and two kills as L-R hit .192 as a team compared to a .111 hitting percentage for the Pioneers (0-1, 0-1).

Tusculum got eight kills each from Peyton Gash and Emiah Burrowes, the latter of whom also finished with 11 digs. The Pioneers had won three straight against L-R coming in.

L-R hosted Mars Hill on Friday before traveling to Wingate on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Tusculum hosts Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

