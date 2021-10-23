L-R volleyball splits a pair of 5-setters

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team split a pair of five-set matches on the opening day of the South Atlantic Conference/Peach Belt Crossover on Friday, falling 3-2 to Augusta before beating Georgia College by the same score.

The Bears improved to 12-5 on the season ahead of Saturday’s matches against Lander and USC Aiken in Aiken, South Carolina. Results from those contests will appear in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.

Against Augusta, L-R lost the opening set 25-23 before winning the second set by a 25-11 score. The Bears dropped the third set 26-24, won the fourth 25-19 and lost the fifth 15-5. Braelyn Faust led L-R with 12 kills in the match, while Rachel Bewick had 27 digs and Ashley Hawkins added a season-high 22 digs to go with a team-best three aces.

In the victory over Georgia College, L-R breezed to wins of 25-12 and 25-14 in the first two sets, but the Bobcats won the next two sets by identical scores of 25-20 before the Bears outlasted them 15-10 in the fifth set. Taylor Prall had a team-high 18 kills and Hawkins pitched in a career-high 17 kills to go with 18 digs, while Colette Romp had 12 kills, Prall and Bewick each had 23 digs and Helen Hamilton handed out 32 assists.

Following the conclusion of the SAC/Peach Belt Crossover on Saturday, L-R’s next match will be a road contest at Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday at 7 p.m.