L-R volleyball loses to Mars Hill

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team was on the wrong end of a 3-0 decision against Mars Hill on Friday in Hickory. The Lions, playing in their season opener, handled the Bears 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20.

Despite the loss, L-R (1-1, 1-1 South Atlantic Conference) received 16 kills from Taylor Prall, more than half of its team total of 31. Prall also had 10 digs for her second straight double-double to begin the season.

Six players recorded at least six kills for Mars Hill (1-0, 1-0), led by 10 from Jana Cuk. Jakaitis Kelly added eight kills for the Lions, who also received seven from Lauren Phillips.

Ashley Hawkins finished with eight kills and seven digs for the Bears, while Helen Hamilton had 20 assists. However, Mars Hill held a 44-31 advantage in kills and a 70-61 edge in digs, with Jordan Schmucker and Ully Martins each notching 15 digs for the visitors.

L-R has won 52 of its 83 all-time matchups with the Lions, including 32 of the last 41 meetings. Friday’s match marked the first of two back-to-backs for the Bears, who will host Carson-Newman and Lincoln Memorial on March 19 and 20, respectively.