L-R volleyball earns 4-set win over Catawba
SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team won for the 10th time in its past 11 matches on the road Wednesday, defeating Catawba in four sets. Following a 25-22 loss in the opening set, the Bears took the next three sets by scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-18.

The contest was held at Goodman Gym, where the Bears received a team-high 13 kills and 24 digs from Taylor Prall. The 24 digs are the most Prall has ever recorded in her collegiate career, and she also had a block and an ace.

L-R (10-3, 8-1 South Atlantic Conference) also got 12 kills and four digs from Colette Romp, while Emma Clark and Alannah Thomas notched eight kills apiece. Clark also had four blocks and Thomas had five.

Rachel Bewick finished with 16 digs for the Bears, with Ashley Hawkins tallying 12. Additionally, Helen Hamilton had seven digs and 27 assists and Mackenzie Hulsey had four digs and 18 assists, while Braelyn Faust led L-R with six blocks to go with five kills and two digs.

Following its seventh consecutive victory over the Indians (8-7, 5-4 SAC), L-R travels to Queens today at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, Catawba hosts Mars Hill today at 5 p.m.

