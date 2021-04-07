L-R to host Saturday's SAC title game

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference has announced that Lenoir-Rhyne and Tusculum will play for the conference's football championship on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., and the game will be hosted by the Bears at Moretz Stadium. The SAC championship was originally set for April 17 but with each team having an opening in their schedule this week, the game was moved up.
Tusculum was set to host Carson-Newman this Saturday and the Bears were scheduled to host Catawba but both opponents canceled the remainder of their spring seasons last week, which opened up this Saturday on both teams' schedules.
Tusculum went 2-0 to earn first place in the Mountain Division, while L-R went 3-0 to take the top spot in the Piedmont Division.
Tusculum will be permitted a pass list of two guests per player for tickets to the game. L-R's attendance will still be limited to students, faculty and staff, player pass lists and Bears Club season ticket holders. The game will also be streamed by L-R at lrbears.com/watch starting at 2:15 p.m.
Following the game, the winning team will be presented with the 2020-21 SAC championship trophy.
Bears' Lanham, Gavaghan, Davis nab SAC weekly awards
Lenoir-Rhyne baseball player Joshua Lanham, women's soccer player Kara Gavaghan and men's track and field competitor Marlin Davis collected SAC weekly awards this week.
Lanham, a freshman right-hander from Augusta, Georgia, was named the SAC AstroTurf Baseball Pitcher of the Week after leading the Bears to a 9-0 win over No. 28 Wingate last week in his lone appearance on the mound. He went seven innings, allowing no runs with four hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
Gavaghan, a freshman forward from La Crosse, Wisconsin, earned SAC AstroTurf Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honors after finishing as the Bears' lone goal scorer in a 2-1 overtime win over Wingate last week. With the win, the Bears secured the No. 4 seed in this week's SAC tournament, which began on Monday and continues with the semifinals tonight.
Davis, a sophomore sprinter from Indian Land, South Carolina, was named the SAC AstroTurf Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week after coming in second in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes at the VertKlasse Meet at High Point University. He turned in times of 10.81 seconds and 21.54 seconds, respectively.