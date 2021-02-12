L-R to celebrate 100 years of basketball virtually

"We have something really special and unique in this partnership because CDG doesn't just invest and supply UA gear to our athletic programs and fans, but by being a local business they are also invested in the success of our broader campus and local community," said Pate. "They work tirelessly to support our teams while providing unparalleled service and access to exclusive L-R Athletics gear that our alumni, fans, parents and community all want to wear. We appreciate the visionary leadership of Rich and Kristen Stober, as together we've pioneered a new community-based team dealer model that benefits everyone."

Under Armour and CDG position the L-R brand to expand its reach and exposure by offering exclusive team stores, providing customized gifts for donors, ease of access for point of sale, unique fan discounts, great customer service and so much more. The combination of UA and CDG has elevated both the student-athlete and fan experience to the next level and helped propel the Bears to the top echelon of Division II programs.

"CDG is blessed, humbled and proud to continue our relationship with L-R and UA. Dr. Whitt, Kim Pate and the entire university's staff work so hard to make the environment at L-R the best student-athlete experience in all of college sports," said CDG President Rich Stober. "The partnership with Under Armour supports this best-in-class vision in many ways, but is highlighted by the fact that the national UA brand supports a Division II private university with premier products and services that are unrivaled at any level. The reward to all is that the L-R student-athletes achieve greatness on and off the field which allows them to go on to become champions in life."