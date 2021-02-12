L-R to celebrate 100 years of basketball virtually

Lenoir-Rhyne's athletic department has announced a virtual celebration to commemorate 100 years of basketball, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. The event will be released on YouTube right at 7 p.m. that night and celebrate the history and tradition of the first century of L-R hoops while introducing a bright future that you don’t want to miss.
The event will feature a multitude of high-profile guests and special segments, including:
- Women’s basketball coaches Patricia Smith and Todd Starkey
- Men’s basketball alumni and coaches Rick Barnes and John Lentz
- A special message from current UMBC coach and former L-R coach Ryan Odom
- A sneak peak into an exciting new Shuford Gym project
- Clips from current coaches Everick Sullivan and Grahm Smith
- Various sound bites and messages from women's basketball and men's basketball alumni
- Gift card trivia prizes for those who turn in live for the 7 p.m. premiere
If you are an alum or supporter with a favorite memory from the first 100 Years of L-R basketball, you can still submit that via text to 828-406-6833. The Bears are excited to roll out this one-of-a-kind look back at the program and hopes to be able to celebrate 100 years of basketball with an in-person event next year.
Please note that the video scheduled to be released on Feb. 28 will be available to watch on the L-R Athletics YouTube channel at any time following that night's virtual event.
Bears renew Under Armour partnership
After inking an initial five-year deal in 2016, Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics and Under Armour have agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2026. Custom Design Group (CDG) will continue to serve as the official team dealer of L-R athletic gear in partnership with Under Armour.
"We are excited for the opportunity to extend our agreement with Under Armour and we look forward to expanding on the great partnership we have with CDG," said Kim Pate, Vice President for Athletics. "Our Bears recruits, student-athletes, coaches and fans appreciate the high quality, performance and great design elements that the UA product is known for."
Under Armour and CDG combine to outfit all L-R teams from head to toe in top-performing Under Armour gear. The partnership also provides unprecedented access to official Bears athletic apparel to fans, students, alumni and the community. CDG handles all embellishment of apparel and uniforms in house while offering custom design work for both teams and fans.
The duo combines to provide a unique all-access customer experience for the entire L-R community to benefit from ease of access through custom purchasing online (lrwear.com), in person at CDG's retail store located a half-mile from campus and on-site at every home football game along with select events throughout the year with pop-up stores.
"We have something really special and unique in this partnership because CDG doesn't just invest and supply UA gear to our athletic programs and fans, but by being a local business they are also invested in the success of our broader campus and local community," said Pate. "They work tirelessly to support our teams while providing unparalleled service and access to exclusive L-R Athletics gear that our alumni, fans, parents and community all want to wear. We appreciate the visionary leadership of Rich and Kristen Stober, as together we've pioneered a new community-based team dealer model that benefits everyone."
Under Armour and CDG position the L-R brand to expand its reach and exposure by offering exclusive team stores, providing customized gifts for donors, ease of access for point of sale, unique fan discounts, great customer service and so much more. The combination of UA and CDG has elevated both the student-athlete and fan experience to the next level and helped propel the Bears to the top echelon of Division II programs.
"CDG is blessed, humbled and proud to continue our relationship with L-R and UA. Dr. Whitt, Kim Pate and the entire university's staff work so hard to make the environment at L-R the best student-athlete experience in all of college sports," said CDG President Rich Stober. "The partnership with Under Armour supports this best-in-class vision in many ways, but is highlighted by the fact that the national UA brand supports a Division II private university with premier products and services that are unrivaled at any level. The reward to all is that the L-R student-athletes achieve greatness on and off the field which allows them to go on to become champions in life."