L-R swimmers McRea, Boernigen nab All-American honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lenoir-Rhyne swimmer Micah McRea earned All-American honors in the 400 individual medley and 100 breaststroke to conclude last week's NCAA Championships as a three-time All-American. McRea also earned All-American status in the 200 IM earlier in the week.

Teammate Lisa Boernigen closed out the championships in the 100 freestyle over the last two days of the event, which took place March 17-20. Earlier in the week, Boernigen earned her own All-American honor in the 200 IM.

McRea finished 14th in the 400 IM. McRea had his best splits in his final two laps of the race with times of 27.42 and 28.97 for a total of 3:54.02, which was two seconds ahead of the 17th-place finisher.

Last Friday morning, McRea finished 15th in the 100 breast with a time of 54.94. During the finals later that night, McRea used a blazing first lap of 25.86 to improve to a 13th-place finish with a time of 54.68.

McRea capped his championship weekend by finishing 31st in the 100 free last Saturday evening with a time of 45.36.

Boernigen finished her championship weekend racing in the 100 free as well last Saturday afternoon. Boernigen had lap times of 24.89 and 26.83 to finish 25th in the event, a half-second behind the 16th-place finisher.

The championship concludes the Bears' season, which marked the first time L-R had two swimmers qualify for the NCAA Championships in back-to-back years.