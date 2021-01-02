L-R suffers first loss of season

CHARLOTTE — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team traveled to Queens on Saturday afternoon for a battle with Division II’s 19th-ranked squad. In the end, the Bears lost for the first time this season, falling 88-68 inside the Royals’ Curry Arena.

The contest was agreed upon by both teams about 27 hours before tip-off as the Royals were originally scheduled to take on Mars Hill. However, due to COVID-19 protocols, that game was postponed and L-R and Queens decided to play.

Queens’ Malcolm Stevenson led all scorers with 21 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists, while Gavin Rains had 14 points, seven boards and four assists and Kenny Dye added 13 points and five rebounds. Kelyn Pennie and Jerrel Kelly chipped in eight points apiece for the hosts.

As for L-R, it was led by 16 points from Darius Simmons, who is now 28 points away from 1,000 for his career. R.J. Gunn scored 13 points and pulled down four rebounds, while Zim Fields also reached double figures with 10 points.

The Bears (2-1, 2-1 South Atlantic Conference) trailed 41-34 at halftime before being outscored by 13 points in the second half, and they made just two free throws compared to 10 for the Royals. Queens held a 39-23 edge in rebounding, while both teams turned the ball over 17 times.