L-R softball picked to finish 1st in SAC preseason poll

Rock Hill, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne softball was selected to finish first in the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Coaches' preseason poll, as announced Tuesday morning.
The Bears are coming off a 20-4 2020 season, a year that saw a win at No. 16 16 North Georgia and a thrilling extra-inning win against No. 1 Young Harris before it was cut short due to COVID-19.
L-R received seven of the 13 first-place votes and finished with 146 points, while 2020 preseason favorite Lincoln Memorial finished with three first-place votes and 140 points. Carson-Newman (1) and Anderson (2) received the other first-place votes.
Additionally, Morgan Beeler, Talon LaClair, Kylee Leonhardt and Savannah Moorefield were selected to the Preseason All-SAC First Team and Lauren Rakes was selected to the Preseason All-SAC Second Team.
Rakes and Beeler led L-R in the pitcher's circle last year. Beeler finished the season 9-1 with a 2.69 ERA including her first career no-hitter in her last game vs. Queens. Rakes had a 9-3 record with a 2.66 ERA and also added six home runs and 20 RBIs at the plate for the Bears.
Moorefield, Leonhardt, LaClair were a dangerous trio last year at the top of the Bears' lineup, Moorefield hit .481 with 30 runs scored leading off for L-R and had the game-winning hit against top-ranked Young Harris in extra innings. Leonhardt clubbed 10 homers last year, moving her into 10th place in program history heading into her senior year, while LaClair hit .474 with seven homers and 23 RBIs.