L-R softball picked to finish 1st in SAC preseason poll

Rock Hill, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne softball was selected to finish first in the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Coaches' preseason poll, as announced Tuesday morning.

The Bears are coming off a 20-4 2020 season, a year that saw a win at No. 16 16 North Georgia and a thrilling extra-inning win against No. 1 Young Harris before it was cut short due to COVID-19.

L-R received seven of the 13 first-place votes and finished with 146 points, while 2020 preseason favorite Lincoln Memorial finished with three first-place votes and 140 points. Carson-Newman (1) and Anderson (2) received the other first-place votes.

Additionally, Morgan Beeler, Talon LaClair, Kylee Leonhardt and Savannah Moorefield were selected to the Preseason All-SAC First Team and Lauren Rakes was selected to the Preseason All-SAC Second Team.

Rakes and Beeler led L-R in the pitcher's circle last year. Beeler finished the season 9-1 with a 2.69 ERA including her first career no-hitter in her last game vs. Queens. Rakes had a 9-3 record with a 2.66 ERA and also added six home runs and 20 RBIs at the plate for the Bears.