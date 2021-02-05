L-R softball has high expectations

There is plenty of reason for optimism as the Lenoir-Rhyne softball team prepares to begin the 2021 season this weekend. The Bears were 20-4 last spring before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the campaign to an early end, and L-R enters this season ranked 16th in the nation and as the favorite to win the South Atlantic Conference.

“They were really excited to start practice this fall. We did a lot of intrasquad work this fall and they are ready for Sunday (L-R hosts a doubleheader against Chowan beginning at noon),” said L-R coach Shena Hollar, who enters her 22nd year at the helm of the Bears’ softball program. “... They’re tired of playing against each other, I know that.

“I’m really excited just to know that our pitching staff is back and we added two more to that,” she continued. “And our top five or six hitters are back, so we should be pretty scary.”

Last season, L-R’s pitching staff was bolstered by the arrivals of Morgan Beeler and Lauren Rakes, who are now sophomores. Beeler appeared in 16 games (11 starts) a year ago, posting a 9-1 record to go with a 2.69 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings. Meanwhile, Rakes made 14 appearances (seven starts), finishing with a 9-3 record, a 2.66 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings.