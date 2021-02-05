L-R softball has high expectations

There is plenty of reason for optimism as the Lenoir-Rhyne softball team prepares to begin the 2021 season this weekend. The Bears were 20-4 last spring before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the campaign to an early end, and L-R enters this season ranked 16th in the nation and as the favorite to win the South Atlantic Conference.
“They were really excited to start practice this fall. We did a lot of intrasquad work this fall and they are ready for Sunday (L-R hosts a doubleheader against Chowan beginning at noon),” said L-R coach Shena Hollar, who enters her 22nd year at the helm of the Bears’ softball program. “... They’re tired of playing against each other, I know that.
“I’m really excited just to know that our pitching staff is back and we added two more to that,” she continued. “And our top five or six hitters are back, so we should be pretty scary.”
Last season, L-R’s pitching staff was bolstered by the arrivals of Morgan Beeler and Lauren Rakes, who are now sophomores. Beeler appeared in 16 games (11 starts) a year ago, posting a 9-1 record to go with a 2.69 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings. Meanwhile, Rakes made 14 appearances (seven starts), finishing with a 9-3 record, a 2.66 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings.
“We played 24 games last year, and that helped them tremendously to be able to do that,” said Hollar of Beeler and Rakes. “So they really have a freshman year under their belt. For pitchers, that’s really big just to bring that experience, and they can bring it into this year.”
Mary Anna Clement also returns for her senior season in the pitcher’s circle after transferring to L-R from Louisburg College. She made 13 appearances (six starts) during her debut season with the Bears, posting a 2-0 record, a 2.59 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings.
As for the two first-year pitchers on the Bears’ roster, they are both local products. Payton Bryant was a star hurler at Bunker Hill High, while McKayla Watts pitched at North Lincoln High. At times this year they could be throwing the ball to the third freshman on L-R’s roster, former East Burke High catcher Graleigh Hildebran.
“They’re gonna be contributors,” said Hollar of the three freshmen. “... We’re gonna play a lot of games and they’re just gonna need some experience. That’s the key thing with those freshmen. We’re excited about them and they’re progressing right along, learning a lot and getting better every day.”
Setting the table for L-R will be the senior trio of Savannah Moorefield, Kylee Leonhardt and Talon LaClair, who hit 1-2-3 in the Bears’ lineup most of last season. Moorefield led the team in batting average (.481), hits (39), runs scored (30) and stolen bases (six), while Leonhardt had 29 hits including team highs in home runs (10) and RBIs (27) and LaClair added a .474 average, 37 hits, seven homers and 28 runs to rank second on the squad in all four categories.
“They’re dangerous,” said Hollar of the top three hitters in her lineup. “Savannah can hit a single and get on base or she can knock one over the fence, and then we just go 1-2-3 with Kylee and Talon and with those three it allows us to do a lot with the top of our lineup. We can hit-and-run, we can steal, and then the power that they bring, that’s a table turner right there.”
L-R will be looking for its first SAC regular-season championship since 2018 and its first SAC tournament title since 2013, but that’s not all the Bears are hoping to accomplish. The squad also has its sights set on advancing deep in the NCAA Division II tournament.
“The goal is always to do well in the conference,” said Hollar, “and we haven’t won our tournament in several years, so that would be a really good thing to do. And then advance into regionals and super regionals and see what happens at that time of year.
“We’re really excited, ready to get started,” she added. “Hopefully things will work out and we can play a full season and have a good year.”
2021 LENOIR-RHYNE SOFTBALL ROSTER
#1 Morgan Beeler, P - Sophomore
#3 Kylee Leonhardt, C/1B - Senior
#4 Hannah Jennings, UTIL - Junior
#5 Kendall Osborne, OF - Junior
#6 Payton Bryant, P - Freshman
#7 Kailey Travis, 2B - Junior
#8 McKayla Watts, P - Freshman
#10 Lauren Rakes, P - Sophomore
#11 Savannah Moorefield, OF - Senior
#12 Anna Blume, UTIL - Sophomore
#13 Sami Deisler, INF - Junior
#16 Mary Anna Clement, P - Senior
#17 Cherise Cowoksi, UTIL - Senior
#18 Talon LaClair, SS - Senior
#20 Taylor Hammett, C/1B - Sophomore
#21 Kory Hammett, OF - Junior
#22 Taylor Beard, C - Junior
#24 Lora Beth Wood, 1B - Sophomore
#27 Leanna Sherrill, INF - Junior
#45 Graleigh Hildebran, C - Freshman
2021 LENOIR-RHYNE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Feb. 7: Doubleheader vs. Chowan, noon
Feb. 13: Doubleheader at Francis Marion, 2 p.m.
Feb. 21: Doubleheader at UNC Pembroke, 1 p.m.
Feb. 24: Doubleheader at Coker*, 1 p.m.
Feb. 27: Doubleheader at Young Harris, 2 p.m.
Feb. 28: at Young Harris, noon
March 2: Doubleheader at Limestone*, 1 p.m.
March 6: Doubleheader vs. Tusculum*, 2 p.m.
March 9: Doubleheader vs. Queens*, 1 p.m.
March 13: Doubleheader at Anderson*, 2 p.m.
March 17: Doubleheader vs. Wingate*, 2 p.m.
March 20: Doubleheader at Mars Hill*, 2 p.m.
March 23: Doubleheader vs. Catawba*, 4 p.m.
March 27: Doubleheader vs. UVa Wise*, 2 p.m.
March 31: Doubleheader vs. Belmont Abbey, 3 p.m.
April 2: Doubleheader at Lincoln Memorial*, TBD
April 6: Doubleheader vs. Lander, 3 p.m.
April 8: Doubleheader at Lees-McRae, 2 p.m.
April 10: Doubleheader at Newberry*, 2 p.m.
April 13: Doubleheader vs. King, 3 p.m.
April 17: Doubleheader vs. Carson-Newman*, 2 p.m.
April 20: Doubleheader vs. Augusta, 3 p.m.