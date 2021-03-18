L-R softball drops Game 1, bounces back in nightcap

The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team split a home doubleheader with Wingate on Wednesday in Hickory, falling 6-3 in Game 1 before winning the nightcap by a 5-1 final. The Bears are now 10-6 overall and 6-4 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Bulldogs are 8-8 and 1-1.

Savannah Moorefield gave L-R a third-inning lead in Game 1 with a two-run home run to left field, but Wingate scored the game’s next four runs. The Bears cut the deficit in half on an RBI double from pinch-hitter Leanna Sherrill in the sixth, but the Bulldogs were able to add two more runs down the stretch as they nabbed a three-run victory.

After being outhit 8-7 in the opening contest, L-R finished with nine hits in Game 2 as compared to eight for Wingate. The big blows were a solo homer from Lora Beth Wood in the second and a three-run blast from Kylee Leonhardt in the fourth, while Lauren Rakes added an RBI single in the second to account for the Bears’ other run.

Morgan Beeler was the winning pitcher for the Bears in Game 2. She threw all seven innings, allowing one run on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk to improve to 3-0 on the season.

L-R visits Mars Hill on Saturday for a doubleheader that is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., while Wingate is at Anderson for a twin bill beginning at 1 p.m.