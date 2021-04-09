L-R soccer squads win semifinal matchups

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s and women’s soccer teams both earned 1-0 victories in the semifinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament on Thursday. The L-R men defeated Anderson at home, while the L-R women beat 21st-ranked Catawba in overtime on the road.

Following a 5-1 home victory over Queens in Monday’s opening round, the seventh-ranked L-R men (6-0-1) scored on a penalty kick by David Sdzuy in the 13th minute of Thursday’s match and held the Trojans scoreless throughout to advance to Sunday’s championship contest. The Bears will host Wingate beginning at 5 p.m.

The L-R men outshot Anderson 14-6 and had four corner kicks as compared to two for the Trojans (5-2-1). Goalkeeper Juan Basabe had three saves for the Bears, who will appear in the SAC finals for the first time since 2011.

As for the L-R women (8-1-1), it took overtime for them to outlast Catawba, with Kara Gavaghan’s header off an assist from Stephanie Figueiredo in the 96th minute lifting the Bears into Sunday’s SAC title match. The Bears visit Queens at 4 p.m.

The Bears advanced to the semifinals thanks to a 1-0 home win over Carson-Newman in Monday’s opening round, and defeated the Indians (7-2) on Thursday despite allowing 10 corner kicks as compared to two for L-R. Goalkeeper Grayson Cameron had three saves for L-R, which outshot Catawba 14-9.