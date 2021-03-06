L-R soccer squads tie Wingate

WINGATE — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team settled for a 1-1 draw after a double overtime battle against Wingate on the road Thursday at Pride Park. The Bulldogs scored on a penalty kick by Chandler Hendrix in the 11th minute before the Bears tied things on a free kick by Ria Acton from just outside the 18-yard line moments later.
From there, neither squad was able to pull ahead. Wingate (0-1-2, 0-1-1 South Atlantic Conference) outshot the Bears 16-10 and held a 7-6 edge in corner kicks, but couldn’t put the ball past L-R (1-0-1, 0-0-1) goalkeeper Grayson Cameron, who had eight saves in the contest.
The result marked the first tie between L-R and Wingate since Oct. 24, 2015, and L-R is now 19-13-5 all-time against the Bulldogs. The Bears host Catawba on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while Wingate travels to Coker at 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lenoir-Rhyne 2, Wingate 2
Like the women, the men also played two overtimes on Thursday in Wingate, but settled for the same result: a draw. The Bears scored twice in the opening half as Victor Cascon found the back of the net both times off assists from Jaime Poza, while the Bulldogs notched a pair of second-half goals — the first off the foot of Owen Marshall and the second from Mikkel Fahlen Bruun, who assisted on Wingate’s initial goal.
Cascon now has 24 goals in his L-R (1-0-1, 1-0-1 SAC) career, and will move into fifth on the Bears’ all-time scoring list with one more. Thursday’s contest was the first overtime match between L-R and Wingate (0-0-1, 0-0-1) since Nov. 7, 2008, when the Bulldogs topped the Bears in the semifinals of the SAC tournament.
L-R hosts Catawba on Thursday at 5 p.m., while Wingate visits Coker at 6:30 p.m.