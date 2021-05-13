L-R set to host South Regional

“I think we kind of springboarded off last season,” said Paradine of L-R’s success this year. “We finished up really strong last year (the Bears were 6-1 when the season was shut down due to COVID-19) and when our season got canceled, I think everybody wanted to come back with the mindset of, ‘We have something left to finish. We want to prove that last year wasn’t kind of a flash-in the pan.’

“They came back ready to work and dedicated, and this wasn’t an easy year with all the COVID restrictions,” he added. “The testing, the protocols the kids had to go through, it was not a typical college experience. So the guys had to sacrifice and really cut down on social events, manage what they were doing off the field because that could very easily derail a season. And to their credit, they came back ready to prove they were one of the top teams in the country and that’s what they’ve shown.”

In addition to their team success, the Bears also put eight players on the All-SAC team. Leading the way was redshirt senior attackman Eric Dickerson, who was named SAC Player of the Year.