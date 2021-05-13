L-R set to host South Regional

Last month, Lenoir-Rhyne was selected as the host of the NCAA Division II South Regional for men’s lacrosse. This weekend, the Bears will begin play in the tournament as the region’s No. 1 seed.
All four games (one first-round contest, two quarterfinal matchups and the semifinals) will be played at L-R’s Moretz Stadium, with the winner of the South Regional advancing to play in the national championship game on May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. The Bears will face the winner of Friday's 4 p.m. contest between No. 4 Mount Olive and No. 5 Tampa on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“The fact that we get to play at home, hopefully until the national championship game, is a huge advantage,” L-R coach Greg Paradine said. “Our guys get to sleep in their own beds, won’t have to travel, they can be in their locker room. And then we play the winner of the Friday afternoon game, they’ve got to turn around on kind of short rest and play us on Sunday, so it’s a huge advantage to be the No. 1 seed.”
The Bears are 13-1 this season, including an 8-1 mark at home. They finished 9-1 in South Atlantic Conference play and defeated Wingate 19-14 in the SAC tournament finals on April 25, avenging their only loss of the season. Additionally, L-R is currently the second-ranked team in the country, representing the highest national ranking in program history.
“I think we kind of springboarded off last season,” said Paradine of L-R’s success this year. “We finished up really strong last year (the Bears were 6-1 when the season was shut down due to COVID-19) and when our season got canceled, I think everybody wanted to come back with the mindset of, ‘We have something left to finish. We want to prove that last year wasn’t kind of a flash-in the pan.’
“They came back ready to work and dedicated, and this wasn’t an easy year with all the COVID restrictions,” he added. “The testing, the protocols the kids had to go through, it was not a typical college experience. So the guys had to sacrifice and really cut down on social events, manage what they were doing off the field because that could very easily derail a season. And to their credit, they came back ready to prove they were one of the top teams in the country and that’s what they’ve shown.”
In addition to their team success, the Bears also put eight players on the All-SAC team. Leading the way was redshirt senior attackman Eric Dickerson, who was named SAC Player of the Year.
“He was a kid who with all this COVID stuff, he could have very easily moved up to the Division I level,” said Paradine of Dickerson, who has 38 goals and 29 assists in 13 games this season. “... To his credit, he wanted to stay here and finish and help us win a national championship, and that’s what kind of kid he is. I think he’s had a really good experience here, he’s a tremendous player. I think he’s probably the best player in all of Division II, and he’s just had a tremendous impact on our program.”
The conference’s all-time leader in career points, assists and goals, Dickerson is joined by a plethora of other talented players. Redshirt junior attackman Myles Moffat, sophomore midfielder Bryce Reece, senior defender Connor Stanley and junior goalie Noah Johnson were also named to the All-SAC First Team, while freshman defender Victor Powell and senior defensive midfielder Mitchell Linklater were on the All-SAC Second Team and sophomore midfielder Will Canata was an honorable mention selection.
“I’d say from offense to defense we’re a deep team,” said Paradine. “The guys love playing with each other, and they’re just having fun out there right now.”
As for what his group needs to do to continue the success it has enjoyed thus far, the three-time SAC Coach of the Year kept things simple.
“I think we just have to be us,” said Paradine. “At this time of year you are who you are, you’re not gonna change a whole lot about what you do. We like to play fast and up-tempo and score a lot of goals, win face-offs, get goalie play, and just be who we are.
“I think we’re a dynamic team and an athletic team, I think that’s one of our strengths, and we’ve just got to continue that and just play,” he continued. “There’s no pressure here, just go out and have fun, enjoy it and keep the ride going for as long as we can.”
With classes having wrapped up for the 2020-21 academic year, students are currently off campus. Therefore, Paradine is hoping to see members of the local community pack the stands on Sunday.
“Hopefully we get a lot of fans out,” he said. “We’d love to get as much community support as possible. We don’t have students on campus, so we’d love to have a hometown crowd rooting us on Sunday at 1 o’clock.”
2021 NCAA DIVISION II MEN'S LACROSSE SOUTH REGIONAL
(all games played at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Moretz Stadium)
Friday, May 14: First Round
No. 4 Mount Olive vs. No. 5 Tampa, 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 16: Quarterfinals
No. 1 Lenoir-Rhyne vs. Mount Olive/Tampa winner, 1 p.m.
No. 2 Wingate vs. No. 3 Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 23: Semifinals
Quarterfinal winner 1 vs. Quarterfinal winner 2, 1 p.m.
