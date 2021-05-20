 Skip to main content
L-R sending 4 to NCAA track and field championships
L-R sending 4 to NCAA track and field championships

The Lenoir-Rhyne track and field team will send four qualifiers in Marlin Davis, Lucas Besong, Jacob Wadsworth and PJ Lotharp to the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, as announced by the NCAA Tuesday evening.

The NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place in Allendale, Michigan, from May 27-29. They will be hosted by Grand Valley State University.

In individual events, Davis qualified in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Wadsworth also qualified in the 200-meter dash and the long jump.

The 4x100-meter relay team also qualified for nationals and is comprised of Lotharp, Davis, Besong and Wadsworth. The relay team is currently ranked 26th in the nation and will be looking for a top-25 finish at nationals.

