L-R’s Weigt sets 3-point mark in loss to Mars Hill

MARS HILL — It was a record-breaking night for the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team on the road Monday as senior Kennedy Weigt made five 3-pointers to give her 187 treys in her collegiate career, the most in program history. However, the Bears fell 75-71 at the hands of Mars Hill to drop to 3-9 both overall and in South Atlantic Conference play.

The Lions (2-11, 2-11 SAC) emerged victorious at Chambers Gymnasium behind 24 points and 15 rebounds from De’Ja Marshall. Mars Hill also received 14 points from Gabby Gianikos and 10 points and six rebounds from Kyla Daniels.

Weigt led all scorers with a season-high 26 points for L-R, knocking down 8 of 16 shots from the field while finishing 5-for-10 from behind the arc. Ashley Woodroffe joined her in double figures with 12 points, while Sydney Wilson had nine points and eight rebounds.

The loss was the 10th straight road defeat for the Bears, whose last road victory came at Mars Hill last January. The Lions earned their first victory over L-R since Jan. 16, 2016, snapping a 10-game losing streak to their conference rivals.

Jazmine Charles, who played for L-R from 2011-15, previously held the program’s career record for 3s made. She remains fifth all-time in scoring with 1,605 career points.