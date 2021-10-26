L-R’s McGee earns another SAC weekly award

ROCK HILL, S.C. — For the second straight week, Lenoir-Rhyne freshman running back Dwayne McGee was selected as the offensive player of the week in the South Atlantic Conference. The league made the announcement on Monday, with Wingate linebacker Jaquan Edwards (defensive player of the week) and kicker McLean Robertson (special teams player of the week) also nabbing SAC AstroTurf Football Player of the Week awards for games played during the eighth week of the 2021 season.

McGee has been gobbling up rushing yards ever since arriving at L-R last year. The Kissimmee, Florida, native most recently helped the Bears defeat Limestone 45-3 on homecoming this past Saturday in Hickory.

McGee rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries against Limestone, surpassing the 100-yard mark for the seventh consecutive game and for the ninth time in 11 collegiate contests. Overall this season, the 5-foot-7, 170-pounder has 156 carries for 1,143 yards and 15 TDs to go with eight receptions for 44 yards and an additional score.

McGee’s 1,143 rushing yards rank fourth in Division II, as do his 15 rushing TDs. But the three players above him in both categories have played eight games this season, while he has played seven.