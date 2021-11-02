 Skip to main content
L-R’s Maye receives SAC weekly honor
L-R’s Maye receives SAC weekly honor

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Football Players of the Week on Monday for games played during the ninth week of the 2021 season. The league’s defensive player of the week was Lenoir-Rhyne linebacker Jon Ross Maye, who had a huge game in the Bears’ 31-6 road win over No. 16 Wingate this past Saturday.

A freshman from Johns Creek, Ga., Maye had five tackles, a pass breakup and an interception for a touchdown in L-R’s Week 9 victory. His interception sealed the win for the Bears as he deflected a pass and then caught it himself, taking it 50 yards for the score.

Three L-R defensive players have received SAC weekly awards this season. Senior defensive tackles Dan Louba and Amari Houston were honored in Weeks 4 and 6, respectively, followed by Maye’s award win this week.

