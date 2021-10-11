L-R’s Houston, Allbaugh honored by SAC

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Football Players of the Week for games played this past weekend, with Lenoir-Rhyne taking home two awards. Bears defensive tackle Amari Houston earned defensive player of the week honors, while kicker Chase Allbaugh was named special teams player of the week.

A senior from Fountain Inn, South Carolina, Houston finished with a career-high 11 tackles in the Bears’ 38-31 home win over Tusculum on Saturday. Eight of Houston’s tackles were solo stops, and he also had a sack for a loss of 12 yards to go along with 1.5 tackles for loss.

Fellow senior Allbaugh, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, set a new NCAA Division II record for consecutive extra points made in L-R’s victory over the Pioneers. He converted all five of his extra-point attempts to give him 131 successful attempts in a row, and he also drilled a 21-yard field goal. Allbaugh broke the previous mark held by Jack Ruggieri of Kutztown (Pennsylvania), who made 127 straight extra points during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

The conference's other weekly award winner was Newberry senior quarterback Dre Harris, who was recognized as the offensive player of the week. A native of Greenville, South Carolina, he led the Wolves to a 37-14 road win over UVA Wise. Harris was responsible for all five of the Wolves’ touchdowns as he threw for four and rushed for one, completing 14 of 23 passes for 264 yards to go with 25 rushing yards.