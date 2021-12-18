L-R’s fall athletes receive postseason honors

Headlined by All-Americans in four of the five fall sports along with numerous all-region and All-South Atlantic Conference performers, Lenoir-Rhyne recently capped a successful fall athletic season with postseason accolades for many of its student-athletes.
Here’s a look at the athletes honored in each fall sport:
FOOTBALL
Dwayne McGee, Freshman Running Back
(First Team Associated Press All-American, Second Team Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-American, First Team All-Region, SAC Offensive Player of the Year, SAC Offensive Freshman of the Year)
The 90th All-American in program history, McGee broke the single-season rushing yardage record at L-R with 1,669 yards during the 2021 season. He also tied the program record for total touchdowns in a season with 21, finishing the campaign with 6.7 yards per carry and 19 rushing TDs while hauling in 14 passes for 69 yards and two scores.
Amari Houston, Senior Defensive Tackle
(First Team All-Region, SAC Defensive Player of the Year)
Tied for third on the team in tackles with 49 total stops, Houston finished with 25 solo tackles. He had a team-high 12 tackles for loss to go with 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, six quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.
Blake Jefferson, Sophomore Offensive Lineman
(Second Team All-Region, First Team All-SAC)
L-R’s starting center in every game since arriving on campus in 2019, Jefferson helped lead an inexperienced offensive line. The Bears averaged 38.5 points per game on offense, amassing 5,377 total yards (2,759 passing and 2,618 rushing) to go with 53 total TDs.
Grayson Willingham, Senior Quarterback
(First Team All-SAC)
One of the most accomplished signal callers in program history, Willingham completed a career-best 62.9% (241 of 383) of his passes for a career-high 2,736 yards to go with 22 TDs against nine interceptions. He also scored twice on the ground as he finished his career with 88 total TDs (82 passing, six rushing).
Tyler Keaton, Senior Long-Snapper
(First Team All-SAC)
Rated a 4.5 star long-snapper coming out of Ronald W. Reagan High School in Pfafftown, Keaton saw action in seven games. An underrated member of L-R’s special teams unit, he was a consistent performer for a group that played at a high level.
Dan Louba, Senior Defensive Tackle
(First Team All-SAC)
L-R’s fifth-leading tackler with 45 total stops, Louba registered 23 solo tackles. Additionally, he had 9.5 tackles for loss, a team-high 6.5 sacks — notching four in one game to tie the Bears’ single-game record — a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups,
Eric Jackson, Senior Safety
(First Team All-SAC)
The Bears’ leader in pass breakups with seven, Jackson also tallied 53 tackles to finish second on the team. He also finished with an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, while four of his tackles resulted in negative yardage for the opposing offense.
Deondre Lester, Sophomore Wide Receiver
(Second Team All-SAC)
Lester finished the season as L-R’s leading receiver with 718 yards on 56 receptions. He also caught six TDs while carrying the ball seven times for 41 yards and an additional score, and he had 14 kickoff returns for 330 yards including a long of 62.
Dareke Young, Senior Wide Receiver
(Second Team All-SAC)
Although limited to five games due to injury, Young finished with 25 catches for 303 yards and four TDs. In addition, he totaled 38 yards on a pair of kickoff returns and 13 yards on his only punt return.
Bryce Heidinger, Redshirt Junior Offensive Lineman
(Second Team All-SAC)
Heidinger played in seven games for the Bears, serving as another important member of the offensive line. L-R’s O-line only allowed its quarterbacks to be sacked 16 times in 11 games, and was a key reason for the Bears’ success in the red zone — L-R totaled 33 TDs and six field goals on 49 total red-zone trips.
Ian Brinson, Senior Offensive Lineman
(Second Team All-SAC)
As dependable as they come, Brinson made nine appearances as a freshman before starting all 28 games at right tackle from 2018-19. After playing in three games this past spring, he also appeared in 10 contests this fall to bring his career total to 50 games.
Chase Allbaugh, Senior Kicker
(Second Team All-SAC)
The all-time Division II leader in consecutive extra points made, Allbaugh finished his career with 166 successful extra points in a row, shattering the previous record by more than 30. For his career, he made 231 of 238 (97.1%) extra-point attempts and 53 of 67 (79.1%) field-goal tries with a long of 54 yards.
Ryan Carter, Junior Wide Receiver
(Second Team All-SAC)
Carter had 38 catches for 449 yards and was one of only three wide receivers — Lester and Kelin Parsons were the others — to play in all 11 games for L-R this season. Two of his receptions resulted in TDs.
Andre Jefferson, Freshman Defensive Tackle
(Second Team All-SAC)
A difference maker on the Bears’ defensive line, Jefferson finished with 36 tackles, the third-most on the team among defensive linemen behind the aforementioned Houston and Louba. Eighteen of his tackles were solo stops, and he also had 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and four quarterback hurries.
Jon Ross Maye, Freshman Linebacker
(Second Team All-SAC)
Despite missing three games, Maye tied for third on the team with 49 tackles including 22 solo stops. He had 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, four pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.
Preston Joseph, Senior Linebacker
(Second Team All-SAC)
L-R’s leading tackler with 72 stops, Joseph was also the team leader with 41 solo tackles. He added 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, a fumble recovery and four quarterback hurries while finishing with double-digit tackles on two occasions with a season high of 13.
MEN’S SOCCER
Carles Montoliu Lobo, Senior Midfielder
(SAC Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year, First Team All-SAC)
Only the second player in program history to be named the SAC’s scholar-athlete of the year and the first since 1992, Lobo scored four goals — including the match-winner in a 2-0 victory over Florida Tech to open the season — and dished out two assists during the 2021 season. Off the field, he carries a 3.95 GPA and is a three-time L-R President’s List selection.
Victor Cascon, Senior Midfielder
(First Team All-SAC)
Cascon finished with five goals and four assists, notching a pair of match-winning goals in the process. His 14 points ranked second on the team, and he led the Bears in shots (43) while also tying for the team lead in shots on goal (24).
Dani Fernandez, Senior Defender
(Second Team All-SAC)
A stout defender for the Bears, Fernandez also displayed his prowess on the offensive side of the ball, where he scored two goals and dished out an assist. One of his goals was also a match-winner, while he totaled 11 shots including six shots on goal.
Diego Delgado, Junior Midfielder
(Third Team All-SAC)
One of 13 players to score at least one goal for L-R, Delgado’s goal came in a 2-1 loss to Newberry on Oct. 23. He took 10 total shots this season, putting five of them on goal.
Harri Rowe, Freshman Defender
(Third Team All-SAC)
Rowe continued his strong work on the pitch this fall after making his L-R debut this past spring. In addition to scoring a goal, he also supplied five assists to tie for second on the team while starting all 17 matches (Cascon and Fernandez were the only other Bears to start every contest).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Ria Acton (Second Team Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-American, First Team All-Region, First Team All-SAC)
The ninth All-American in the history of the program, Acton was L-R’s second-leading scorer despite playing in only 14 of 23 matches during the 2021 season. She had nine goals including two match-winners and dished out six assists to tie freshman midfielder Evan O’Leary for the most on the team.
Grayson Cameron, Senior Goalkeeper
(CoSIDA Second Team All-American, Third Team All-SAC)
A former standout at Hickory High, Cameron began her college career at North Carolina State before transferring to L-R, where she started 22 matches this fall and played a team-high 2,112 minutes. She only allowed 17 goals on the season and finished with 101 saves and nine shutouts on her way to becoming the eighth player in program history to receive CoSIDA All-American recognition with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Vivien Becker Peralta, Freshman Defender
(Second Team All-Region, First Team All-SAC)
A key defender for the Bears, Peralta played 1,866 minutes across 22 matches, starting every contest she appeared in. She played every minute on 13 occasions, including three 110-minute efforts — college teams play 90 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.
Leonie Proessl, Freshman Midfielder
(Second Team All-Region, Second Team All-SAC)
L-R’s leader in goals with 12 and points with 25, Proessl scored the match-winning goal on three occasions. She played in 22 matches (20 starts) and totaled 58 shots including 31 shots on goal while playing 1,492 minutes.
Allie Zueger, Senior Forward
(Third Team All-SAC)
With three goals — one of which was a match-winner — and three assists, Zueger was one of six Bears to score multiple goals. In 20 matches (19 starts), she totaled 1,736 minutes and a team-best 65 shots, putting 27 on goal.
Evan O’Leary, Freshman Midfielder
(Third Team All-SAC)
The third-leading goal scorer for L-R with eight goals, O’Leary also supplied six assists while appearing in all 23 contests and making 21 starts. Additionally, she took 58 shots and put 20 of those on goal, with two of her goals representing match-winners.
Stephanie Figueiredo, Redshirt Senior Forward
(Third Team All-SAC)
Another player who appeared in all 23 matches — O’Leary and four others also did so — Figueiredo also made 21 starts and totaled 1,994 minutes to finish third on the team behind Cameron and senior midfielder Madi Kyle. She had two assists and took 29 shots, putting 12 on goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Taylor Prall, Senior Outside Hitter
(Second Team American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American, AVCA Southeast Region Player of the Year, CoSIDA Academic All-District, First Team All-SAC)
Prall was far and away the Bears’ leader in kills with 441 during the 2021 season, and she was also second on the team in digs with 468 while adding 52 blocks as well. In addition to 35 assists, she also had 42 aces to finish second on the squad in that category.
Rachel Bewick, Senior Libero
(Honorable Mention AVCA All-American, First Team AVCA All-Region, First Team All-SAC)
L-R’s leader in digs with 705, Bewick added 102 assists to go with 24 aces, making her one of four Bears to record at least 20 aces. Highlighted by a program-record 42 digs in a three-set victory over USC Aiken on Oct. 23, she had 30-plus digs on five occasions and finished with at least 20 digs a total of 20 times.
CROSS COUNTRY
Janet Kwambai, Senior Runner
(NCAA Division II All-American)
The second All-American in L-R history, Kwambai finished with a 27th-place time of 21:77.70 during the NCAA Division II championship meet on Nov. 20 in Tampa, Florida. Prior to her performance during the NCAA championship, Kwambai posted a fifth-place time of 21:24.40 during the Southeast Regional meet on Nov. 6 and a fourth-place time of 21:29.10 during the SAC championship meet on Oct. 23.
