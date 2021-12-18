L-R’s fall athletes receive postseason honors

Rowe continued his strong work on the pitch this fall after making his L-R debut this past spring. In addition to scoring a goal, he also supplied five assists to tie for second on the team while starting all 17 matches (Cascon and Fernandez were the only other Bears to start every contest).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Ria Acton (Second Team Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-American, First Team All-Region, First Team All-SAC)

The ninth All-American in the history of the program, Acton was L-R’s second-leading scorer despite playing in only 14 of 23 matches during the 2021 season. She had nine goals including two match-winners and dished out six assists to tie freshman midfielder Evan O’Leary for the most on the team.

Grayson Cameron, Senior Goalkeeper

(CoSIDA Second Team All-American, Third Team All-SAC)