L-R pulls out road win over Mars Hill

MARS HILL — Following a season-opening victory against Catawba over the weekend, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team hit the road for the first time this season on Wednesday afternoon, winning 69-65 over Mars Hill at Stanford Arena to improve to 2-0 both overall and in South Atlantic Conference play.

Darius Simmons led all scorers with 21 points for L-R, which got just three points from Saturday’s leading scorer R.J. Gunn. The Bears also received 15 points from Mason Hawks, who converted a pair of foul shots with four seconds remaining to clinch the victory.

Simmons and Hawks shot a combined 17-for-20 (85%) from the free-throw line, and teammate Davion Bradford (11 points, six rebounds) joined them in double figures. L-R made just 18 of 51 shots from the field, including 7 of 27 from 3-point range.

For the first time since shooting 37.1% in a 75-52 home win over Francis Marion on Nov. 12, 2016, the Bears won a game in which they shot below 40%. L-R made 35.1% of its field-goal attempts on Wednesday afternoon.

Mars Hill (0-2, 0-2 SAC) outscored L-R 41-37 in the second half, but couldn’t overcome an eight-point halftime deficit despite 13 points apiece from Reggie Wright and Jamal Bryant. Bryant also had 11 rebounds, while Trey Belin finished with 12 points but fouled out with 2:48 left.