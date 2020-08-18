L-R promotes Franklin to head coaching job

Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate recently announced the promotion of Brandi Franklin to the position of head spirit team coach.
Franklin has been the Bears' assistant coach since 2014 and helped lead L-R to a National Cheerleading Association College National Championship in 2019. Franklin, a 2013 L-R graduate and a four-year member of the cheerleading team, takes over for Christy Creson, who was named the Director of Spirit Programs and Events at Wake Forest University. Creson had been the Bears' head coach since 2010.
"I am excited that Coach Franklin has enthusiastically accepted the opportunity to lead our championship-winning spirit team," said Pate. "She has been vital to the program's success both as a former member of the spirit squad and as a coach. Brandi has a tremendous passion for Lenoir-Rhyne and a strong rapport with our current student-athletes. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge for teaching and skill development and will ensure we continue to run a high level program focused on student experience, safety and excellence. I look forward to her carrying on the championship tradition."
"Lenoir Rhyne has been such a huge part of my life from my collegiate career, to being an assistant coach and winning our first national championship," added Franklin. "I'm so excited for the opportunity to take over as head coach and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for our program as we continue to build on the legacy we have started."
Franklin began her coaching career as a volunteer assistant in 2014 and was named an assistant coach in 2015. She graduated from L-R with a Bachelor of Science in Community Health.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!