L-R picked in top 5 of SAC cross country polls

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference released preseason coaches’ polls last week for women’s and men’s cross country. Lenoir-Rhyne finished in a tie for third in the women’s cross country poll, while the Bears came in fifth in the men’s cross country poll.

A total of six L-R runners were also named to the SAC’s Runners to Watch list — three on the women’s side and three on the men’s side. Here’s a complete listing of the poll results and the runners to watch for each sport: