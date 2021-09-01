L-R picked in top 5 of SAC cross country polls

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference released preseason coaches’ polls last week for women’s and men’s cross country. Lenoir-Rhyne finished in a tie for third in the women’s cross country poll, while the Bears came in fifth in the men’s cross country poll.
A total of six L-R runners were also named to the SAC’s Runners to Watch list — three on the women’s side and three on the men’s side. Here’s a complete listing of the poll results and the runners to watch for each sport:
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Preseason Poll
1. Queens, 156 points (12 first-place votes)
2. Wingate, 144 points (1 first-place vote)
T-3. Lenoir-Rhyne, 127 points
T-3. Anderson, 127 points
5. Catawba, 115 points
6. Tusculum, 98 points
7. Carson-Newman, 91 points
8. Lincoln Memorial, 73 points
9. Mars Hill, 71 points
10. Newberry, 53 points
11. Limestone, 46 points
12. Coker, 40 points
13. UVA Wise, 29 points
Runners to Watch
• Anderson: Olivia Rish, Elise Matthews, Whitney Hanso
• Carson-Newman: Rachel Strayer
• Catawba: Madison Lowery, Raina Andrews, Jessica Denver
• Coker: Catherine Cann, Stephani Forrester
• Lenoir-Rhyne: Kylie Dahlberg, Caroline Hilliard, Janet Kwambai
• Limestone: Khasmine Harris
• Lincoln Memorial: Maria Chellah, Amelia Lorrey, Elke Wijkmans
• Mars Hill: Alyssa Jamerson, Megan Van Etten, Elana Mackey
• Newberry: Alaya Lindquist, Allison McCauley, Mandy Kirkley
• Queens: Fatima Alanis, Cherise Carreira, Stevie Lawrence
• Tusculum: Erin Bruce, Judy Chellah, Emily Coddington
• UVA Wise: Haley Sykes, Kaley Sykes
• Wingate: Lara Orrock, Gemma Rebollo, Lauryn Tumey Ursery
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Preseason Poll
1. Queens, 156 points (12 first-place votes)
2. Wingate, 138 points (1 first-place vote)
3. Anderson, 135 points
4. Catawba, 121 points
5. Lenoir-Rhyne, 118 points
6. Tusculum, 99 points
7. Lincoln Memorial, 89 points
8. Carson-Newman, 81 points
9. Mars Hill, 60 points
10. Newberry, 55 points
11. Limestone, 47 points
12. Coker, 39 points
13. UVA Wise, 32 points
Runners to Watch
• Anderson: Patrick Berlejung, Philip Quillen, Spain Vaughan
• Carson-Newman: Raymond Brugmans
• Catawba: Erick Ramirez-Ramos, Matthew Fowler, Ethan Bemis
• Coker: Arat Joanico-Gonzalez, Austin Bates
• Lenoir-Rhyne: Sean Incardona, Jacob Parkinson, Lewis Budgen
• Limestone: Antonio Williams-Maybin
• Lincoln Memorial: Roberto Fajardo, Isaac Korir, Khotsofalo Pheko
• Mars Hill: Matthew Tingle, Blake Freeman, Hunter Snyder
• Newberry: Jacob Johnson, Jared Kilday, Henry Johnson
• Queens: Jan Lukas Becker, Eric Keogh, Seb Anthony
• Tusculum: Alex Perez, Ray Richardson, Caleb Archer
• UVA Wise: Nick Deboard, Zach Owens
• Wingate: Micah Kipchumba, Bastian Mrochen, Oliver Way