L-R picked 2nd in SAC preseason poll

The Lenoir-Rhyne women's soccer team was picked to finish second and claimed five first-place votes in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll, the league announced Wednesday morning.
The Bears had one of their most successful seasons in program history a year ago, starting the season with nine straight wins and hosting the NCAA South Regional. Additionally, they had three All-Americans on their roster, won the SAC regular-season championship, took home SAC coach and player of the year awards and earned head coach Gary Higgins his 50th win at L-R.
In 2021, the Bears return 19 players from last year's team. Multiple Bears were named to the SAC Coaches Preseason All-Conference teams: Neve Duston, Aleisha Cruwys and Ria Acton.
Duston, a sophomore midfielder from Palm City, Florida, was named to the SAC Preseason All-Conference First Team after garnering First-Team All-Conference honors during her freshman season. She scored eight goals and added three assists in 19 games played.
Cruwys, a senior defender from Bournemouth, England, was named to the SAC Preseason All-Conference First Team. She played all 19 games and was part of a record-breaking defense that allowed .79 goals per game, and she also dished out two assists.
Acton, a sophomore defender from Leicester, England, was named to the SAC Preseason All-Conference Second Team. She was a key member on the backline that held teams to .79 goals a game last year, and she also added one goal and one assist.
The Bears begin the season at home on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. against Lincoln Memorial inside Moretz Sports Complex.
Men's soccer tabbed for sixth-place finish
The Lenoir-Rhyne men's soccer team was selected to finish sixth in the SAC Preseason Coaches' Poll, the league announced Wednesday morning.
Wingate was selected to finish first with 10 first-place votes and 120 total points, while Queens was right behind them with 103 votes and third-place Carson-Newman picked up the other first-place vote and had 102 points in total.
In addition, Victor Cascon was selected to the 2020 All-SAC Preseason First team. He is coming off a seven-goal season for the Bears, and heads into his senior year sixth all-time in goals scored and 10th in career points among L-R players. Cascon was also named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association Southeast All-Region First Team in 2018.
The Bears open their season with home exhibition contests against Limestone (Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.) and Lincoln Memorial (Feb. 18 at a yet-to-be-determined time) before starting their regular-season schedule at Coker on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.