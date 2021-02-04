L-R picked 2nd in SAC preseason poll

The Lenoir-Rhyne women's soccer team was picked to finish second and claimed five first-place votes in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll, the league announced Wednesday morning.

The Bears had one of their most successful seasons in program history a year ago, starting the season with nine straight wins and hosting the NCAA South Regional. Additionally, they had three All-Americans on their roster, won the SAC regular-season championship, took home SAC coach and player of the year awards and earned head coach Gary Higgins his 50th win at L-R.

In 2021, the Bears return 19 players from last year's team. Multiple Bears were named to the SAC Coaches Preseason All-Conference teams: Neve Duston, Aleisha Cruwys and Ria Acton.

Duston, a sophomore midfielder from Palm City, Florida, was named to the SAC Preseason All-Conference First Team after garnering First-Team All-Conference honors during her freshman season. She scored eight goals and added three assists in 19 games played.

Cruwys, a senior defender from Bournemouth, England, was named to the SAC Preseason All-Conference First Team. She played all 19 games and was part of a record-breaking defense that allowed .79 goals per game, and she also dished out two assists.