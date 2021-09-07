L-R pair earn SAC men's soccer weekly awards

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Men’s Soccer Players of the Week on Tuesday for matches played during the first week of the 2021 season. Lenoir-Rhyne midfielder Carles Montoliu Lobo was named the offensive player of the week, while teammate and goalkeeper Camden Coleman was named defensive player of the week.

Montoliu Lobo, a senior from Valencia, Spain, led the Bears to a 2-0 season-opening win over Florida Tech last week. He scored the game-winning goal and assisted on the other to finish the match with three points.

Coleman, a sophomore from Lynchburg, Virginia, picked up a shutout victory in his first career start between the goalposts for the Bears against Florida Tech. He did not allow a single goal and made three saves in the win.