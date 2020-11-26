 Skip to main content
L-R men's basketball announces schedule changes
L-R men's basketball announces schedule changes

Lenoir-Rhyne Bears

Lenoir-Rhyne recently announced scheduling revisions for four men's basketball games. This past Tuesday's game against Limestone was postponed last weekend, as were the following contests: the game at Newberry on Saturday, the game at Anderson on Dec. 5 and the home opener against Catawba on Dec. 9.

The schedule revisions were necessary to meet the minimum NCAA and South Atlantic Conference COVID-19 testing and quarantining standards as outlined in the SAC Return to Play Protocol for Basketball.

Makeup dates for the games are to be determined, with the Bears' first contest as of now set to take place on Dec. 12 at Tusculum.

