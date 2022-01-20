L-R men, women defeated by Wingate

WINGATE — Lenoir-Rhyne’s men’s basketball team built an 11-point halftime lead, but couldn’t hold off a second-half rally by host Wingate, which defeated the Bears 83-75 on Wednesday at Cuddy Arena. The Bears topped the Bulldogs 75-70 in Hickory back in November, but couldn’t complete the season sweep of their South Atlantic Conference foes.

Playing without leading scorer Jalen Johnson and key reserve Malik LeGania, the Bears fell to 4-13 overall and 3-11 in SAC play. On the other side, Wingate improved to 14-4 and 10-4 as it overcame a 40-29 deficit at the half to capture its third straight victory.

The Bulldogs’ Jaren Cottingham led all scorers with 34 points, and he also pulled down five rebounds to go with four steals. Donell Nixon added 18 points and six assists for Wingate, which also received 12 points and four boards from Sean Elmore and eight points from Andreas Wilson.

Nas Tyson paced L-R with 21 points, five rebounds and five steals, while Kevin Kangu finished with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists and Cooper Fowler scored 14 points. Tim Steele added seven points for the Bears off the bench.

Wingate remains home on Saturday for a 4 p.m. matchup with Carson-Newman, while L-R hosts Coker at the same time.