L-R men, women defeated by Wingate

WINGATE — Lenoir-Rhyne’s men’s basketball team built an 11-point halftime lead, but couldn’t hold off a second-half rally by host Wingate, which defeated the Bears 83-75 on Wednesday at Cuddy Arena. The Bears topped the Bulldogs 75-70 in Hickory back in November, but couldn’t complete the season sweep of their South Atlantic Conference foes.
Playing without leading scorer Jalen Johnson and key reserve Malik LeGania, the Bears fell to 4-13 overall and 3-11 in SAC play. On the other side, Wingate improved to 14-4 and 10-4 as it overcame a 40-29 deficit at the half to capture its third straight victory.
The Bulldogs’ Jaren Cottingham led all scorers with 34 points, and he also pulled down five rebounds to go with four steals. Donell Nixon added 18 points and six assists for Wingate, which also received 12 points and four boards from Sean Elmore and eight points from Andreas Wilson.
Nas Tyson paced L-R with 21 points, five rebounds and five steals, while Kevin Kangu finished with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists and Cooper Fowler scored 14 points. Tim Steele added seven points for the Bears off the bench.
Wingate remains home on Saturday for a 4 p.m. matchup with Carson-Newman, while L-R hosts Coker at the same time.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wingate 83, Lenoir-Rhyne 42
The SAC-leading Bulldogs jumped all over the Bears at home Wednesday in Wingate, notching their Division II-high 15th consecutive win to move to 15-1 overall and 13-0 in league play. As for L-R, it is now 4-9 overall and 3-8 in SAC contests.
Wingate held a 23-10 lead after the first quarter before enjoying advantages of 48-21 and 70-31 after the second and third periods, respectively. The Bulldogs got a game-high 14 points from Bryanna Troutman, who also pulled down eight rebounds.
Other double-figure scorers for Wingate included Haleigh Brandon with 11 points and 10 rebounds, Mikayla Dyson with 10 points and five rebounds and Hannah Clark with 10 points and four assists. The Bulldogs’ Lauren Sullivan chipped in eight points, five assists and four rebounds.
Brandi Hudson led L-R with 12 points, while Mallory Sherrill scored eight points to go with five boards. The Bears were outrebounded 49-26 and turned the ball over 15 times, which led to 13 points for Wingate.
Wingate hosts Carson-Newman on Saturday at 2 p.m., while the Bears entertain Coker at the same time.