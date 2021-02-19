L-R men suffer last-second loss against Cavs

“I love my guys, they’re gonna fight, they’re gonna always fight,” said Sullivan. “They gave me everything they had, and you can’t necessarily blame them because the circumstances that you can control they couldn’t. They had no other choice but to be shut down and not be able to do anything for 14 days and then come right out with a short four-day turnaround, five days of practice and then have to play three games in five days, so it’s just very tough for everybody.”

Gunn finished with 24 points for L-R in his final regular-season home game, knocking down all four of his first-half 3-point attempts before missing all five attempts in the second half. Simmons was just 6-for-18 from the field with 14 points, while Zim Fields had 11.

“When you’re not playing well you start to have a little bit of second guessing and execution kind of falters, so there’s a lot of things we’ve got to go look at,” said Sullivan. “But we’ve just got to get some time to regroup and I’m not sure if we can get ourselves back in shape, but we’ve got to figure out how to play a little bit better. ... We got some great shots throughout the game, just could not make them, and I think a lot has to do with our legs, our legs are not under us.”