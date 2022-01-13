L-R men snap 9-game skid with 100-67 win over UVA Wise

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team captured its first win since Nov. 23 at home Wednesday in Hickory, ending a nine-game losing streak with a 100-67 victory over UVA Wise. The Bears scored 100 points for the first time since a 107-98 home win over Mars Hill on Feb. 26, 2019, committing only three turnovers in the 33-point triumph.

L-R (4-11, 3-9 South Atlantic Conference) moved to 2-5 inside Shuford Gymnasium this season thanks to double-digit efforts from T.J. Nesmith, Nas Tyson, Jalen Johnson and Kevin Kangu. Nesmith finished with 17 points, four rebounds and three blocks, while Tyson had 15 points and four steals, Jalen Johnson had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Kangu recorded 12 points.

Seven other Bears scored as well, including Tyson McClain with nine points and Cooper Fowler and Marcus Metcalf with eight apiece. Malik LeGania scored seven points for L-R, which also got six from Damion Medwinter, four from Salle Wilson and two from Elijah Shabazz.

As a team, L-R shot 56.9% (41 of 72) from the field, 43.5% (10 of 23) from 3-point range and 80% (8 of 10) from the free-throw line. The Bears garnered 24 assists and eight steals in the contest, outscoring the Cavaliers (1-14, 0-12) 56-28 in the paint and 40-5 in bench points.