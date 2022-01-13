L-R men snap 9-game skid with 100-67 win over UVA Wise

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team captured its first win since Nov. 23 at home Wednesday in Hickory, ending a nine-game losing streak with a 100-67 victory over UVA Wise. The Bears scored 100 points for the first time since a 107-98 home win over Mars Hill on Feb. 26, 2019, committing only three turnovers in the 33-point triumph.
L-R (4-11, 3-9 South Atlantic Conference) moved to 2-5 inside Shuford Gymnasium this season thanks to double-digit efforts from T.J. Nesmith, Nas Tyson, Jalen Johnson and Kevin Kangu. Nesmith finished with 17 points, four rebounds and three blocks, while Tyson had 15 points and four steals, Jalen Johnson had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Kangu recorded 12 points.
Seven other Bears scored as well, including Tyson McClain with nine points and Cooper Fowler and Marcus Metcalf with eight apiece. Malik LeGania scored seven points for L-R, which also got six from Damion Medwinter, four from Salle Wilson and two from Elijah Shabazz.
As a team, L-R shot 56.9% (41 of 72) from the field, 43.5% (10 of 23) from 3-point range and 80% (8 of 10) from the free-throw line. The Bears garnered 24 assists and eight steals in the contest, outscoring the Cavaliers (1-14, 0-12) 56-28 in the paint and 40-5 in bench points.
UVA Wise was paced by a game-high 20 points from Bradley Dean, with Joel Pettiford adding 19 points and 13 boards to go with 11 points from Isaiah McAmis. Makai Vassell chipped in eight points and seven rebounds for the Cavs, who finished with 16 turnovers that led to 21 points for L-R.
The Bears held a 52-31 lead at halftime, taking an advantage into the break for the seventh time this season. L-R improved to 74-10 all-time when scoring 100 points in a game.
The Bears host Carson-Newman on Saturday at 4 p.m., while UVA Wise entertains Queens at the same time.
Women’s basketballUVA Wise 72, Lenoir Rhyne 70
The Cavaliers slipped past the Bears in the latter’s first game since Dec. 20 during Wednesday’s home contest in Hickory. Brandi Hudson scored a career-high 27 points for L-R in the loss, and she also pulled down five rebounds.
Hannah Stull added 13 points and five boards for L-R (4-7, 3-6 SAC) off the bench, while Emily Harman had 12 points and eight rebounds to go with eight points from former Freedom High star Blaikley Crooks. On the other side, UVA Wise (4-11, 4-8) received 20 points from Meg Crawford, 15 points and five rebounds from Nia Vanzant, 12 points from Katlin Burger, 10 points and four rebounds from Kalee Johnson and eight points and 11 boards from Caitlyn Ross.
UVA Wise outshot L-R 56.3% (27 of 48) to 36.6% (26 of 71) from the field and 40% (4 of 10) to 25% (5 of 20) from 3-point range, although the Bears shot a higher free throw percentage. L-R made 72.2% (13 of 18) of its foul shots, while the Cavs made 70% (14 of 20) of their attempts from the charity stripe.
The Cavs entered Wednesday’s game 0-7 away from home, but were able to emerge victorious in only the fifth all-time meeting between UVA Wise and L-R. UVA Wise was up 22-13 after the first quarter, 36-31 at the half and 60-49 through three periods.
L-R hosts Carson-Newman on Saturday at 2 p.m., while the Cavs entertain Queens at the same time.