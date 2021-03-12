L-R men’s weightlifting wins national championship

SALT LAKE CITY — In its first year of competition, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s weightlifting team won the 2021 USA Weightlifting University National Championship held last Friday through Sunday. The Bears finished with 89 points and beat out East Tennessee State, the University of Texas and Northern Michigan University amongst 30 other schools.
Under head coach Travis Mash, L-R was led in the competition by Ryan Grimsland, who won gold medals across the board in the snatch, clean and jerk and total to earn 28 points individually. Blaine Brooks finished fourth overall with 22 points, while Riley Breske finished fifth in both the snatch and the clean and jerk to earn 21 total points. Additionally, Sean Hammell took fourth in the 96kg weight class and team captain Dean Sciccianto was fifth in the 102kg.
On the women’s side, Hannah Dunn was the gold medal winner in the snatch while taking home a silver medal in the clean and jerk and total. Mallory Garzy added a silver medal in the clean and jerk and took the overall bronze medal as well.
Following their performances at nationals, Grimsland, Dunn and Garza will join Team USA this summer in the Junior World Championships in Saudi Arabia.
Bears’ Cascon, Fernandez, Cameron earn weekly SAC awards
Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer players Victor Cascon and Dani Fernandez and women’s soccer player Grayson Cameron were announced Wednesday as weekly award winners in the South Atlantic Conference for matches played last week. Cascon was named the men’s offensive player of the week and Fernandez nabbed men’s defensive player of the week honors, while Cameron earned defensive player of the week honors on the women’s side.
A senior from Salamanca, Spain, Cascon scored both goals in the Bears’ 2-2 draw with No. 3 Wingate last week. Meanwhile, the junior Fernandez from Madrid, Spain, anchored an L-R defense that allowed just two goals and only 10 shots, including holding the Bulldogs without a shot attempt in overtime.
As for Cameron, a junior from Hickory, she made eight saves in goal for L-R during a 1-1 draw with Wingate last week. She surrendered just one goal in 110 minutes of action, and had a pair of match-saving stops in the contest’s closing moments.
The L-R men’s soccer squad hosted Catawba on Thursday before entertaining Coker next Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the L-R women hosted Catawba on Thursday before entertaining Tusculum on Sunday at 1 p.m.