L-R men’s weightlifting wins national championship

SALT LAKE CITY — In its first year of competition, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s weightlifting team won the 2021 USA Weightlifting University National Championship held last Friday through Sunday. The Bears finished with 89 points and beat out East Tennessee State, the University of Texas and Northern Michigan University amongst 30 other schools.

Under head coach Travis Mash, L-R was led in the competition by Ryan Grimsland, who won gold medals across the board in the snatch, clean and jerk and total to earn 28 points individually. Blaine Brooks finished fourth overall with 22 points, while Riley Breske finished fifth in both the snatch and the clean and jerk to earn 21 total points. Additionally, Sean Hammell took fourth in the 96kg weight class and team captain Dean Sciccianto was fifth in the 102kg.

On the women’s side, Hannah Dunn was the gold medal winner in the snatch while taking home a silver medal in the clean and jerk and total. Mallory Garzy added a silver medal in the clean and jerk and took the overall bronze medal as well.

Following their performances at nationals, Grimsland, Dunn and Garza will join Team USA this summer in the Junior World Championships in Saudi Arabia.

