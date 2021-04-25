L-R men’s lacrosse rumbles past Tusculum, into SAC finals

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team punched its ticket to the South Atlantic Conference tournament finals with a 20-8 home win over Tusculum in the semifinals on Friday in Hickory. The 20 goals are a postseason record for the Bears, who will play in the SAC title game for the first time since 2018.

The Pioneers took an early 2-0 advantage, but sixth-ranked L-R scored the next 12 goals to take total control as it improved to 12-1 on the season. Meanwhile, Tusculum ended the season at 7-5.

Toron Eccleston paced the Bears with five goals, while Myles Moffat and Eric Dickinson scored three apiece to go with two each from Kyle Hatcher and Tommy Aguilar. Also scoring for L-R were Mitchell Linklater, Bryce Reece, Liam McGrath, Evan Torris and Zach Bodeau.

Noah Johnson had nine saves for L-R in goal, giving the junior 38 career saves in SAC tournament play. The Bears forced 23 turnovers and were led by Victor Powell’s three caused turnovers.

The top-seeded Bears will host second-seeded Wingate in the SAC championship today at 1 p.m. at Moretz Stadium.

SOFTBALL

No. 2 Anderson 5, No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne 4