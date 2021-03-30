L-R men’s lacrosse beats Catawba, remains perfect

The fourth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team tied a program record with its 12th straight win at home Saturday against Catawba, winning 22-8 to move to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in South Atlantic Conference play this season. The contest marked the fourth time the Bears have scored 20-plus goals in 2021, which is a new program record for a single season.
Toron Eccleston led the Bears with five goals, while Myles Moffat had four goals and three assists to go with four goals and two assists from Eric Dickinson. Noah Flasch dominated faceoffs for L-R by winning 15 of 19, and he also scooped up six ground balls.
Noah Johnson added nine saves in goal for L-R, which held a 56-37 advantage in shots and a 43-17 edge in shots on goal. The Bears finished with 46 ground balls as compared to 32 for the Indians (4-5, 3-3 SAC).
L-R is now 46-5 all-time against SAC opponents and can earn the 100th win in program history with a victory over Coker tonight. The Bears visit the Cobras at 6 p.m.
As for Catawba, it travels to Mars Hill on Saturday at noon.
BASEBALLLenoir-Rhyne sweeps doubleheader against Mars Hill
After dropping two games at the hands of the Lions on Saturday, the Bears bounced back with two victories over Mars Hill during Sunday’s home doubleheader in Hickory. Lenoir-Rhyne won Game 1 by a 12-3 score before winning Game 2 by an 11-1 final in seven innings.
In Sunday’s opening game, L-R (16-0, 13-7 SAC) received two hits apiece from E.J. Ranel, Will Jones, Nick Clarno, Wade Cuda and David Bell.
Clarno and Matt Mackey combined for seven RBIs, with the latter blasting a three-run home run in the first inning.
Andrew Patrick picked up the win in Game 1, allowing three unearned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks in four innings.
Patrick is now 5-1 on the season after the Bandys High graduate transferred from Catawba Valley Community College.
In the nightcap, L-R got three hits and two RBIs from Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober, with Ranel and Bell each adding two hits and one RBI. As a team, the Bears outhit Mars Hill (12-12, 9-11) 9-4 in the second contest after outhitting the Lions 13-4 in the opener.
The winning pitcher for the Bears in Game 2 was Joshua Lanham, who is now 4-0 on the year. Lanham threw six innings of one-run, two-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks.
L-R visits Lincoln Memorial today at 4 p.m., while Mars Hill travels to Young Harris at 3 p.m.
SOFTBALLLenoir-Rhyne sweeps doubleheader against UVa Wise
The Bears extended their winning streak to three games with a sweep of UVa Wise during Friday’s home doubleheader in Hickory. Following a 6-5 victory in eight innings in the opening contest, Lenoir-Rhyne won Game 2 by an 8-3 final.
L-R (15-7, 11-5 SAC) outhit the Cavaliers 10-7 in Game 1, getting three hits and one RBI from Talon LaClair, two hits and one RBI from Hannah Jennings and two hits from Savannah Moorefield.
Bunker Hill High alumna Payton Bryant started the scoring with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and although the Bears fell behind in the seventh, they were able to rally and force extra innings before winning in the eighth.
The Bears’ Morgan Beeler moved to 4-0 on the season after tossing 1 2/3 innings of relief, giving up an unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Lauren Rakes got the start for L-R, striking out eight and walking three during her 6 1/3 innings of work.
L-R outhit UVa Wise (8-15-1, 3-9) 13-6 in Game 2, with Moorefield, LaClair and Lora Beth Wood recording three hits apiece. Kendall Osborne added two hits and two RBIs for the Bears.
In Game 2, Rakes relieved Beeler and earned the victory thanks to 3 2/3 innings of one-run, three-hit ball, striking out five and issuing no walks. Rakes is now 6-3 on the season.
L-R hosted a doubleheader against Tusculum on Monday before entertaining Belmont Abbey on Wednesday. Wednesday’s twin bill starts at 3 p.m.
On the other side, UVa Wise hosts a doubleheader against Wingate on Friday beginning at 11 a.m.
VOLLEYBALLAnderson 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 2
The Bears lost to the Trojans in five sets on the road Friday in Anderson, South Carolina. After winning the opening set by a 25-21 score, Lenoir-Rhyne lost the next two by tallies of 25-15 and 25-14 before taking the fourth set by a 29-27 score and falling 15-9 in the fifth set.
Ashley Hawkins finished with 12 digs for the Bears (5-4, 5-4 SAC) to surpass 1,000 digs in her collegiate career. Meanwhile, reigning American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week Taylor Prall had a match-high 25 kills to lead L-R’s offensive attack.
The Bears wrap up the regular season with a road match at Catawba this Saturday at 6 p.m., while Anderson (5-2, 5-2) visits Lincoln Memorial on Friday at 7 p.m. before traveling to Carson-Newman on Saturday at 3 p.m.