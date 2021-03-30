L-R men’s lacrosse beats Catawba, remains perfect

The fourth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team tied a program record with its 12th straight win at home Saturday against Catawba, winning 22-8 to move to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in South Atlantic Conference play this season. The contest marked the fourth time the Bears have scored 20-plus goals in 2021, which is a new program record for a single season.

Toron Eccleston led the Bears with five goals, while Myles Moffat had four goals and three assists to go with four goals and two assists from Eric Dickinson. Noah Flasch dominated faceoffs for L-R by winning 15 of 19, and he also scooped up six ground balls.

Noah Johnson added nine saves in goal for L-R, which held a 56-37 advantage in shots and a 43-17 edge in shots on goal. The Bears finished with 46 ground balls as compared to 32 for the Indians (4-5, 3-3 SAC).

L-R is now 46-5 all-time against SAC opponents and can earn the 100th win in program history with a victory over Coker tonight. The Bears visit the Cobras at 6 p.m.

As for Catawba, it travels to Mars Hill on Saturday at noon.

