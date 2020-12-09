L-R men finally set to open season

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team was originally scheduled to begin the 2020-21 season last month, but after several schedule alterations due to COVID-19, the Bears will finally play their first game on Saturday when they host Catawba in a contest that tips off at 2 p.m. at Shuford Gym.

Following Saturday’s contest, the L-R men’s basketball squad hosts 20th-ranked Queens next Wednesday at 2 p.m. After that, the Bears will be idle until Jan. 9 when they entertain Lincoln Memorial in a contest slated to tip off at 4:30 p.m.

As for L-R’s women’s basketball team, it fell to 0-2 both overall and in South Atlantic Conference play this past Monday after losing 75-40 to Limestone on the road in Gaffney, South Carolina.

The Bears were outscored by the Saints (2-2, 2-2 SAC) in all four quarters, trailing 15-7 after the opening period, 36-14 at halftime and 47-20 entering the fourth quarter. Tatum McBride finished with eight points to lead L-R, while Emily Harman had seven points and five rebounds to go with six points from Freedom High alumnus Blaikley Crooks and five points and 10 boards from Olivia Nunn.

Upcoming contests for the L-R women’s basketball squad include this Saturday at Tusculum (2 p.m.), next Wednesday vs. Queens (4:30 p.m.), Dec. 19 at Newberry (2 p.m.) and Jan. 2 vs. Catawba (5:30 p.m.).