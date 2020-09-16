L-R issues statement on death of Norman Punch

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last Thursday, Catawba County lost one of the most well-known athletes and coaches in its history when Hickory native Norman Punch died at age 84.

A 1954 graduate of Hickory High School, Punch received his Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education from Lenoir-Rhyne College (now Lenoir-Rhyne University) in 1958 before earning his Master’s Degree in Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1960. He excelled on the gridiron while at L-R, finishing his college playing career as a four-year letterwinner and a three-year starter for the Bears’ football team.

L-R won conference championships during each of Punch’s final three seasons, including unbeaten campaigns in 1955 (9-0-1) and 1956 (10-0). A running back for the Bears, he also lettered in track from 1955-57 and was an All-North State Conference, an All-District 26 selection and a winner of the Lee Kirby Memorial Award winner and Sportsmanship Award as one of L-R’s standout football players.

Punch was also an assistant football and head track coach at L-R from 1959-65, helping lead the Bears’ 1960 football squad to a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national championship. Additionally, he guided L-R’s track team to three consecutive conference and district titles from 1962-64.