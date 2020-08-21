L-R, Hickory to celebrate 2nd annual 828 Day

Lenoir-Rhyne University is proud to reside in Hickory and be a member of the surrounding communities. Nothing can change that.
Not even a pandemic.
To that end, Lenoir-Rhyne athletics is happy to partner with the City of Hickory to recognize the second annual 828 Day Celebration, which celebrates every member of the 828-area code community.
The celebration officially begins Friday, Aug. 28, at 8:28 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear red and black.
“The relationship we have with the City of Hickory is what sets Lenoir-Rhyne apart from our peers,” said Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate. “Even in a time of uncertainty, we find it important to celebrate the connection we have with our terrific community.”
Last year, the free event was held at Moretz Stadium with games, activities and autograph sessions with student-athletes, spirit squads and coaches. Due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic, the encore to 828 Day has a few changes.
This year, Lenoir-Rhyne and the City of Hickory are sharing messages from Mayor Hank Guess, Lenoir-Rhyne University President Dr. Fred Whitt, Bears head football coach Mike Jacobs and more in a social media takeover highlighting the relationship and history between Lenoir-Rhyne and the city.
New this year is the 828 Card Chase, which celebrates the Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears in the city of Hickory in a competition to explore Hickory and sample some tasty treats.
Any member of the Hickory community or Lenoir-Rhyne campus can get an 828 Card from the Lead the Charge statue outside of Shuford Gymnasium on Lenoir-Rhyne’s campus, Custom Design Group, Groucho’s or Taste Full Beans. All they need to do is stop at any one of six locations throughout the community and get their card stamped. Three stamps earn a free t-shirt from a Lenoir-Rhyne athletics contingent under the sails in downtown Hickory. Each of these locations will also be offering special $8.28 deals in honor of the occasion.
“We can’t wait to see everyone dressed in red and black and exploring all the areas that make Hickory unique,” said Pate.
Be sure to follow Lenoir-Rhyne University (@lenoirrhyne), Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics (@bearssports) and the City of Hickory (@CityofHickory) on Twitter throughout the day on Friday, Aug. 28. Also, share your pictures by using the following hashtag: #828Day.
