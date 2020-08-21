L-R, Hickory to celebrate 2nd annual 828 Day

Any member of the Hickory community or Lenoir-Rhyne campus can get an 828 Card from the Lead the Charge statue outside of Shuford Gymnasium on Lenoir-Rhyne’s campus, Custom Design Group, Groucho’s or Taste Full Beans. All they need to do is stop at any one of six locations throughout the community and get their card stamped. Three stamps earn a free t-shirt from a Lenoir-Rhyne athletics contingent under the sails in downtown Hickory. Each of these locations will also be offering special $8.28 deals in honor of the occasion.