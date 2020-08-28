L-R has 6 seniors, including Olsson, Griffin

Over the past few weeks, the Hickory Daily Record has highlighted seniors from the roster for the 2020 Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team, which will actually take the field in the spring of 2021 after the season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Returning players Aleisha Cruwys, Amanda MacFarlane, Madi Kyle and Allie Zueger have been recognized thus far, but there are two other seniors on the Bears’ roster as well.
One of those players is another returner, midfielder Emma Olsson from Arkiva, Sweden. The remaining senior is Saige Griffin, who will take the field for L-R for the first time after transferring from Lynn University in her home state of Florida.
Both players are listed at 5-foot-4, and like Griffin, Olsson began her college career at another school, Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. After transferring to L-R, she played in 10 matches (2 starts) as a sophomore before appearing in eight contests last season.
During the 2018 season, Olsson played a total of 309 minutes, recording two shots including one shot on goal. Last year, she had four shots including two shots on goal in 130 minutes. The Bears were 7-1 when Olsson played in 2019, and finished 15-4 overall and 8-2 in South Atlantic Conference play while capturing the conference’s regular-season title.
As for Griffin, she appeared in 43 matches over the past three seasons at Lynn, starting for the Fighting Knights on 33 occasions. She scored the first two goals of her college career a season ago while also recording her third assist, finishing with six shots including four shots on goal.
The Fighting Knights were a combined 15-27-6 during Griffin’s time as part of their women’s soccer squad, including an 8-17-5 mark in Sunshine State Conference action. Therefore, she is hoping to experience her first winning season as a collegiate player for an L-R program that has posted 12 straight winning seasons, the last five under current head coach Gary Higgins.
After graduating several players who were integral parts of their success last year and the preceding couple of seasons, L-R will be looking for other players to step up next spring. Olsson should see increased playing time, and Griffin will likely be called upon to contribute as well.
A trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs won’t be possible after postseason play was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but another SAC regular-season championship remains attainable. L-R is used to contending for one of the conference’s top spots, and could very well collect its second consecutive title for the first time since winning five straight championships from 2010-14.
Look for the likes of Olsson, Griffin and the other four seniors to play a major part in whatever happens at L-R during the upcoming season.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
