L-R has 6 seniors, including Olsson, Griffin

Over the past few weeks, the Hickory Daily Record has highlighted seniors from the roster for the 2020 Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team, which will actually take the field in the spring of 2021 after the season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Returning players Aleisha Cruwys, Amanda MacFarlane, Madi Kyle and Allie Zueger have been recognized thus far, but there are two other seniors on the Bears’ roster as well.

One of those players is another returner, midfielder Emma Olsson from Arkiva, Sweden. The remaining senior is Saige Griffin, who will take the field for L-R for the first time after transferring from Lynn University in her home state of Florida.

Both players are listed at 5-foot-4, and like Griffin, Olsson began her college career at another school, Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. After transferring to L-R, she played in 10 matches (2 starts) as a sophomore before appearing in eight contests last season.

During the 2018 season, Olsson played a total of 309 minutes, recording two shots including one shot on goal. Last year, she had four shots including two shots on goal in 130 minutes. The Bears were 7-1 when Olsson played in 2019, and finished 15-4 overall and 8-2 in South Atlantic Conference play while capturing the conference’s regular-season title.