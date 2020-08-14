L-R grad Kasanganay to make UFC debut Aug. 22

Tuesday night was a big one for 2017 Lenoir-Rhyne graduate Impa Kasanganay. Formerly a linebacker on the Bears’ football team, the 26-year-old mixed martial artist defeated Anthony Adams by unanimous decision in Dana White’s Ultimate Fighting Championship Series on ESPN+ to earn a UFC contract.
Now 7-0 in his professional MMA career, Kasanganay is a 5-foot-11, 185-pounder who is currently ranked 59th out of over 700 middleweights in the United States, according to tapology.com. The Charlotte native will make his UFC debut on Aug. 22 against Maki Pitolo.
"I'm always ready to go," Kasanganay told reporters following his win over Adams at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. "If you look at my pro debut here, I had two fights in March. I fought six times within eight months. I love to fight. I love to stay active, and this is what I do. It's not something new to me, it's not something to my team. I'll be back in practice this week and make the adjustments we need to make, so come this next fight we'll be ready to fight after that."
Kasanganay appeared in 14 football games for L-R from 2015-16, recording 18 total tackles. He began participating in MMA during his time with the Bears and ultimately decided to pursue a career in the sport.
Prior to his pro career, Kasanganay was 3-1 as an amateur fighter. His first fight came on Jan. 28, 2017, at Fight Lab 54 in Charlotte.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!