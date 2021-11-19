L-R football prepares for first-ever road playoff opener

BOWIE, Md. — Last Saturday, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team faced rival Catawba for the 100th time. This week, the Bears are set to battle an opponent they have never played before.

After ending the regular season with six straight wins to finish 8-2, L-R visits Bowie State in the opening round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Bears made the seven-hour trip on Thursday and held their final practice of the week on Friday before facing the second-seeded and 10th-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) in the postseason opener.

The Bears are 8-5 all-time in the NCAA playoffs, although they have never had to travel for a first-round game. Both of their losses this season came on the road, but each defeat was by a single touchdown.

“I think that you can never write anything off,” L-R coach Mike Jacobs said of his team’s six-game winning streak following a 2-2 start during an interview recorded Wednesday for the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show. “... I give our players a ton of credit, I give our staff credit, I give our senior leadership really the most credit for just deciding this is who we’re gonna be, this is what we want to be about, we’re gonna make hard decisions to do things the right way regardless of outcome, to continue on a positive foundation.