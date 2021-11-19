L-R football prepares for first-ever road playoff opener

BOWIE, Md. — Last Saturday, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team faced rival Catawba for the 100th time. This week, the Bears are set to battle an opponent they have never played before.
After ending the regular season with six straight wins to finish 8-2, L-R visits Bowie State in the opening round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Bears made the seven-hour trip on Thursday and held their final practice of the week on Friday before facing the second-seeded and 10th-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) in the postseason opener.
The Bears are 8-5 all-time in the NCAA playoffs, although they have never had to travel for a first-round game. Both of their losses this season came on the road, but each defeat was by a single touchdown.
“I think that you can never write anything off,” L-R coach Mike Jacobs said of his team’s six-game winning streak following a 2-2 start during an interview recorded Wednesday for the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show. “... I give our players a ton of credit, I give our staff credit, I give our senior leadership really the most credit for just deciding this is who we’re gonna be, this is what we want to be about, we’re gonna make hard decisions to do things the right way regardless of outcome, to continue on a positive foundation.
“As we got healthier and as we continued to do things a little bit better and our youth grew up, you saw what happened over the last six or seven weeks of the season,” he added, pointing out how much the Bears have improved on offense, defense and special teams. “... And here we are, we have a chance. We’re one of 28 in the field and we’ve got a chance for everything we hoped for.”
L-R is one of only two teams in Division II that’s currently ranked in the top 15 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Bears are averaging 41.3 points per game (ninth) while allowing 14.9 points per contest (tied for 14th).
On the other side, Bowie State is sixth in points allowed per game (13.2) and 30th in points scored per contest (35.5). According to Jacobs, the Bulldogs’ success on defense begins with their front four.
“They’ve having a lot of success on third down because they’re generating pressure with their four down linemen,” said Jacobs of Bowie State, which has the best third-down defense in the country. Opposing offenses are only converting at a 22.9% rate against the Bulldogs on third down.
“They mix and move quite a bit up front,” said Jacobs, “but those guys get off the football, they run, they don’t stop once they’re initially engaged. And when you can pressure with four guys and put guys in coverage, it’s really tough to have success on third down.”
Nevertheless, L-R’s defense also excels on third down, as the Bears are currently tied for eighth in the nation with an opponents’ success rate of 27.5%. And on offense, L-R has converted 54.7% of its third downs to rank fifth in Division II.
“I think offensively that may be the tale of the tape right there, our offense on third down vs. their defense,” said Jacobs. “... They’ve won their conference (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) three years in a row, they’ve been in the playoffs each of those years. They’ve had some success in the playoffs, and they’re a well-coached football team that plays really hard.”
Offensively, both teams run the ball well. L-R is paced by freshman Dwayne McGee, who broke the program record for single-season rushing yards and enters the playoffs ranked third in the country with 1,594 yards on 224 carries. The native of Kissimmee, Florida, also ranks third in rushing touchdowns with 19.
As for Bowie State, it is led on the ground by senior Calil Wilkins, who has 210 carries for 1,106 yards and eight scores. Senior quarterback Ja’rome Johnson is also a threat with his legs (126 carries for 301 yards and six TDs) or his arm (122-of-205 passing for 1,750 yards and 20 TDs).
Jacobs said Wilkins is “a really strong running back” who has “played a lot of football for them.” He added that Johnson is “super dangerous with his feet extending plays and running the football, so making sure that we do our best to contain those things and do what we do” will be key.
The Bears’ much-improved offensive line will also have to protect senior QB Grayson Willingham, who has completed 214 of 338 (63.3%) passes this fall for 2,393 yards and 21 TDs. On Saturday, he goes up against a Bowie State squad that has the fifth-most sacks (41) in the country and the highest number of tackles for loss (113).
“If you block guys and you put a hat on a hat and you change angles at times, it doesn’t matter what you call the offense,” said Jacobs. “... Anthony Soto is our offensive coordinator, he’s also our offensive line coach, and as we transitioned out of Coach (Drew) Cronic’s very unique offense with elements of the Wing-T in it to a much more traditional pro-style offense where we’re in a little bit more drop-back passing, I think the greatest growth we’ve shown up front is in our pass protection.