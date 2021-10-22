L-R football hosts Limestone in program’s 80th homecoming game

Additionally, L-R set a SAC record with 40 first downs and finished with 750 total yards of offense, the highest mark in Division II this season. The Bears showcased a balanced offense, recording 383 rushing yards and 367 passing yards.

“When you think about 40 first downs, we certainly had some big plays, but that’s a consistency of execution and I thought that was really impressive,” said Jacobs. “I think if we keep that going, continue to work to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, it will carry over into success.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The QB situation for Limestone is murky after the top two signal callers on the depth chart suffered injuries in a 32-3 home loss to Mars Hill last week. But regardless of who’s throwing the ball for the Saints, they still have redshirt senior RB Jerko'ya Patton, who leads the team with 40 carries for 258 yards and two TDs.

“Good run defense starts with controlling the line of scrimmage,” said Jacobs. “Making sure you’re gapped out and sound in what you’re doing. ... I think Coach (Jahmal) Brown, Coach (Shawn) Chaffee and Coach (Aaron) Foster, our defensive staff, they’ve done a great job in preparation this week.”

L-R hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher at Moretz Stadium since 2017, something the Bears take a tremendous amount of pride in.