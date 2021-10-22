L-R football hosts Limestone in program’s 80th homecoming game

Coming off a dominant 59-0 road victory over winless Carson-Newman last week, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team returns home Saturday to face another squad that’s still looking for its first win. Limestone travels to Hickory for a 2 p.m. kickoff against the Bears, who will play the 80th homecoming contest in school history.
Second-year head coach Mike Jacobs is excited about playing in front of a packed house at Moretz Stadium. He called last week’s win over Carson-Newman “our most complete game of the year so far,” but doesn’t want his team to overlook a Limestone side that’s hungry for a win.
“I think Coach (Brian) Turk does a fantastic job down there,” said Jacobs of the 0-5 Saints (0-3 in South Atlantic Conference play) during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday afternoon. “They were up at one point in the Wingate game 14-0 (Limestone lost 35-17), and in 2019 when we had a really good team they almost beat us down there, so this is a team that’s more than capable.
“We have to show up, we have to play well, we have to be super consistent and keep our composure,” he added, “because they’re gonna come and give us their best shot.”
In addition to a blowout victory over the Eagles last Saturday, the Bears (4-2, 3-2 SAC) also enjoyed a record-setting day as senior quarterback Grayson Willingham became the school’s all-time passing yards leader and freshman running back Dwayne McGee tied a program record with five rushing touchdowns. Willingham completed 28 of 36 passes for two TDs and a career-high 359 yards, while McGee had a career-best 200 yards on 19 carries.
Additionally, L-R set a SAC record with 40 first downs and finished with 750 total yards of offense, the highest mark in Division II this season. The Bears showcased a balanced offense, recording 383 rushing yards and 367 passing yards.
“When you think about 40 first downs, we certainly had some big plays, but that’s a consistency of execution and I thought that was really impressive,” said Jacobs. “I think if we keep that going, continue to work to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, it will carry over into success.”
The QB situation for Limestone is murky after the top two signal callers on the depth chart suffered injuries in a 32-3 home loss to Mars Hill last week. But regardless of who’s throwing the ball for the Saints, they still have redshirt senior RB Jerko'ya Patton, who leads the team with 40 carries for 258 yards and two TDs.
“Good run defense starts with controlling the line of scrimmage,” said Jacobs. “Making sure you’re gapped out and sound in what you’re doing. ... I think Coach (Jahmal) Brown, Coach (Shawn) Chaffee and Coach (Aaron) Foster, our defensive staff, they’ve done a great job in preparation this week.”
L-R hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher at Moretz Stadium since 2017, something the Bears take a tremendous amount of pride in.
“It’s something to hang your hat on,” said Jacobs. “Again, all it takes is one guy to do the wrong thing one time and that thing goes out the window, but we’re working on being really consistent, we’re working on how we do our stuff, and we’ve had a really good week of practice.”
Through the air, senior safety Jimmie Palmer notched his fourth interception of the season for the Bears against Carson-Newman, which is tied for second in the SAC. Meanwhile, senior linebacker Preston Joseph is the league’s fifth-leading tackler with 41 stops, already a career high.
Another LB, freshman Jon Ross Maye, returned from injury last week and made an immediate impact for the Bears with six tackles, while senior defensive tackle Amari Houston led the squad with eight tackles and a sack. The latter now has 3.5 sacks this fall.
The aforementioned players, along with the rest of the roster, are looking to continue their success on Saturday. L-R is 4-1 all-time against Limestone, including three straight wins by a combined total of 82 points.
“From what I hear, homecoming’s fantastic around here,” said Jacobs. “We got a little bit of a taste of it in the spring, but certainly not the full capacity. It’s my understanding we’re expecting a full house, and I’m looking forward to seeing a bunch of our football alumni who were super important to the program get back ... and then have a chance to hopefully play really well and honor L-R’s football history on Saturday.”
