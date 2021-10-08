L-R football hopes to rebound at home against Tusculum

“I think any time you lose you have to reevaluate, resharpen or reset in certain instances expectations and lay the groundwork for what it takes to be successful each and every week,” said Jacobs. “We still think we have a really good football team. We have to find a way to overcome those few instances at the most critical moments and we’ve got to make plays instead of hurt ourselves.

“I think our kids have been ultra-focused,” he added. "I think our scout teams have done an exceptional job of the look they’ve provided this week, and I think our kids are gonna show up ready to play and play well on Saturday.”

An Ohio native, Jacobs is accustomed to major fluctuations in weather. It has been a wet week in Catawba County, and there’s a chance of rain again during today’s game.

“I’m a Cleveland, Ohio guy, so you may see all four seasons in a 24-hour span up there,” said Jacobs. “You just kind of show up and you go to work and any time you have an opportunity to throw a wet football during the week in practice, if you see it on game day, I think that matters.

“Our guys have got to be really diligent with the protection and how we carry the football on Saturday, and you just go out and play,” he continued. “We can’t control the weather, so we can’t let it affect what we’re doing.”