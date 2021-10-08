L-R football hopes to rebound at home against Tusculum

The last time the Lenoir-Rhyne football team was at home, it bounced back from a 28-21 road loss to Newberry with a 31-16 victory over Mars Hill. Now the Bears are hoping for more of the same when Tusculum pays a visit to Moretz Stadium for Saturday's South Atlantic Conference contest.
L-R suffered a 35-28 road loss at the hands of UVA Wise last week, falling to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in SAC play. On the other side, the Pioneers are coming off back-to-back losses to Newberry (24-19) and Wingate (43-35) over the past two weeks and enter Saturday's contest at 2-3 overall and 1-2 in league matchups.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. as the Bears and Pioneers meet for the 25th time. L-R has won 13 of those meetings, but lost to Tusculum by a 28-23 final in the SAC championship game this past spring in Hickory.
“Our kids are fired up to be at home,” L-R head coach Mike Jacobs said during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday afternoon. “One of the unique things this year is we only have four home games, so with a young team we’re on the road six times. … So to get back home, to get in front of our fans, to feel that energy that comes from Moretz and being between the bricks, I think will breathe life into our kids on Saturday.”
According to Jacobs, the players have been intense and focused in practice this week. With both losses this season coming by seven points, the Bears are just a few plays here and there from perhaps having an unblemished record.
“I think any time you lose you have to reevaluate, resharpen or reset in certain instances expectations and lay the groundwork for what it takes to be successful each and every week,” said Jacobs. “We still think we have a really good football team. We have to find a way to overcome those few instances at the most critical moments and we’ve got to make plays instead of hurt ourselves.
“I think our kids have been ultra-focused,” he added. "I think our scout teams have done an exceptional job of the look they’ve provided this week, and I think our kids are gonna show up ready to play and play well on Saturday.”
An Ohio native, Jacobs is accustomed to major fluctuations in weather. It has been a wet week in Catawba County, and there’s a chance of rain again during today’s game.
“I’m a Cleveland, Ohio guy, so you may see all four seasons in a 24-hour span up there,” said Jacobs. “You just kind of show up and you go to work and any time you have an opportunity to throw a wet football during the week in practice, if you see it on game day, I think that matters.
“Our guys have got to be really diligent with the protection and how we carry the football on Saturday, and you just go out and play,” he continued. “We can’t control the weather, so we can’t let it affect what we’re doing.”
Due to the possibility of rain, the running game for both teams could become increasingly important. If so, L-R is well-equipped to move the ball on the ground, as the Bears are averaging the second-most rushing yards in the SAC at 182.5 per game.
Freshman running back Dwayne McGee is by far the conference’s leading rusher with 581 yards — Wingate’s Nijere Peoples is second with 349. He’s also tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (five) and has yet to fumble the ball.
Fellow freshmen Jadus Davis and Dequan Sturdivant have also received carries this fall. Davis has 118 yards and a TD on 29 carries, with Sturdivant amassing 25 yards on six attempts.
“At times when you lose you can’t get too down, you have to find the positive,” said Jacobs. “You’ve got to learn from the negative but you have to find the positive, and we have a lot of guys that are doing some things really well. ... And I think that running the football’s been something that we’ve done a good job at.”
The Bears also have the SAC’s leading passer in senior quarterback Grayson Willingham, who has completed 99 of 160 (61.9%) passes for 1,027 yards and 10 TDs against four interceptions. He threw three interceptions against UVA Wise after back-to-back turnover-free games, but has protected the ball well overall.
Willingham and the more than 20 additional “super seniors” who exercised their extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 have displayed leadership for L-R during the up-and-down start to the season.
“Those guys, they’re unique because they’ve seen it when it wasn’t great and then they were a part of getting it to where it needs to be,” said Jacobs. “So they’ve taken great ownership in making sure ... that the young guys or guys that haven’t been around understand what it takes and reiterating that.
“Sometimes you lose focus on that and that’s a big thing, but those guys have all done a really good job,” he added. “I’m pleased with the leadership.”
Speaking of leadership, Tusculum has been led by head coach Jerry Odom for six years. And although the Pioneers lost several players from last season’s team, they still have experience in key spots.
Take QB Ivan Corbin, for example. The 6-foot, 195-pound graduate student previously played at Limestone and Georgia Southern, and so far this season he has 71 completions for 1,052 yards and six TDs against three interceptions while also scoring two rushing TDs and amassing a team-high 206 yards on 57 carries.
Corbin’s favorite target has been junior wide receiver Justice Parham, who has 21 receptions for 408 yards and four scores. Eleven others have also caught passes for the Pioneers, who have 77 receptions for 1,129 yards and nine TDs as a team.
“Jerry Odom’s done a really nice job of replenishing his roster,” said Jacobs. “The quarterback’s … a guy that’s elusive in the backfield. I think No. 0, the Parham kid, is as good a wide receiver as there is in our conference. And they’re running the ball pretty well.
“They’re not too dissimilar to us,” he continued. “When they play well and things are clicking they’re a really good football team, but as everybody’s had there’s been some lapses where it just hasn’t gone their way. And we’re gonna get a really good team that won the spring championship that’s gonna come back ready to compete.”
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.