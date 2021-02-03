L-R football announces 2021 recruiting class

Lenoir-Rhyne head football coach Mike Jacobs announced the addition of 26 commits for the Bears' 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday. The class is made up of nine players from South Carolina, six from North Carolina, five from Georgia, three from Florida, two from Ohio and one from Virginia.
L-R added 14 players on defense, 10 players on offense and two special teamers.
"Any time you can add quality people, quality players, guys who are team captains or state champions, you add tremendous value to your culture," said Jacobs. "Going forward, those are the types of student-athletes we like to recruit. This has been as abnormal of a recruiting cycle that we've had, we weren't able to go see guys but were fortunate to have them on campus. We couldn't be more excited about the depth and quality of the guys we brought in today."
Here's a look at the players who were announced as members of the L-R football team's 2021 recruiting class (player names, positions, hometowns and high schools are listed):
- Carson Keaton/LS/Winston-Salem/Ronald Reagan H.S.
- Johnathan Medlin/K/Greensboro/High Point Christian
- John Peduzzi/LB/Hilton Head Island, South Carolina/Hilton Head Christian
- Gabe Watson/DT/Inman, South Carolina/Chapman H.S.
- Dawson Cox/QB/West Jefferson/ Ashe County H.S.
- Jonathan Sexton/DE/Enoree, South Carolina/Woodruff H.S.
- Ryan Frans/OL/Blythewood, South Carolina/Blythewood H.S.
- Dominique Davis/LB/Decatur, Georgia/Cedar Grove H.S.
- Jeffrey Davis/S/Jacksonville, Florida/Fletcher H.S.
- Joshua Davis/DE/Jacksonville, Florida/Fletcher H.S.
- Shayle Gash/OL/Shelby/Shelby H.S.
- Drew Campbell/S/Pickens, South Carolina/Pickens H.S.
- Xavier Hill/LB/Warner Robins, Georgia/Warner Robins H.S.
- Buck Barrett/OL/McDonough, Georgia/Union Grove H.S.
- Malik Simmons/TE/Bedford Heights, Ohio/Bedford H.S.
- Jayden Hooper/TE/Ellenboro/ R-S Central H.S.
- Cameron Gordon/DT/Greenwood, South Carolina/Greenwood H.S.
- Jakobe Lane/RB/Winter Haven, Florida/Winter Haven H.S.
- Christian Santana/S/Easley, South Carolina/Easley H.S.
- Shymeen Provost/DT/Chester, Virginia/Trinity Episcopal School
- Alex Boyd/RB/LaGrange, Georgia/Heard County H.S.
- Yusif Ali/LB/Gainesville, Georgia/Gainesville H.S.
- KJ Makins/CB/Greenwood, South Carolina/Greenwood H.S.
- DJ Hutcherson/LB/Blythewood, South Carolina/Blythewood H.S.
- Songa Yates/WR/Charlotte/ Vance H.S.
- Cody Osburn/TE/Windsor, Ohio/Grand Valley H.S.