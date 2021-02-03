L-R football announces 2021 recruiting class

Lenoir-Rhyne head football coach Mike Jacobs announced the addition of 26 commits for the Bears' 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday. The class is made up of nine players from South Carolina, six from North Carolina, five from Georgia, three from Florida, two from Ohio and one from Virginia.

"Any time you can add quality people, quality players, guys who are team captains or state champions, you add tremendous value to your culture," said Jacobs. "Going forward, those are the types of student-athletes we like to recruit. This has been as abnormal of a recruiting cycle that we've had, we weren't able to go see guys but were fortunate to have them on campus. We couldn't be more excited about the depth and quality of the guys we brought in today."